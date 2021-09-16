KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Accelerated 2021-1H LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Accelerated 2021-1H LLC (“AALLC 2021-1H”), a timeshare loan asset-backed securities transaction.

AALLC 2021-1H will issue four classes of notes totaling $194.185 million. The transaction has initial hard credit enhancement levels ranging from 66.45% for the Class A notes to 11.00% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class D notes), a cash reserve account and excess spread.

The timeshare loans were originated by Holiday Inn Club Vacations (“HICV” or the “Company”) and have been sold to OLLAF 2020-1 LLC (“OLLAF”). OLLAF is an investment vehicle formed and administered by key managing members of Accelerated Assets, LLC, which is a Michigan based specialty finance firm concentrated on the acquisition, development, sale and financing of timeshare assets. The assets were originated in accordance with HICV’s standard financing guidelines. HICV will be the Servicer for the transaction.

This transaction is the ninth rated ABS securitization collateralized by a pool of timeshare receivables originated by HICV since 2006. Previous transactions were issued under the HIN Timeshare Trust (“HINTT”) shelf and the Orange Lake Timeshare Trust (“ONGLT”) shelf.

KBRA applied its U.S. Timeshare ABS Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure, and HICV’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of HICV as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

