AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Massy United Insurance Ltd. Under Review With Developing Implications Following Acquisition Announcement

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Massy United Insurance Ltd. (Massy United) (Barbados).

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows the Sept. 2, 2021, announcement that the company’s parent, Massy Holdings Ltd., has entered into a share purchase agreement with Coralisle Group Ltd. (CG) to sell 100% of the share capital in Massy United. CG is a privately owned, multiline insurance group domiciled in Bermuda. The transaction is targeted to close in early 2022.

The ratings will remain under review until the transaction closes, all customary regulatory approvals are received across all jurisdictions in which Massy United operates and AM Best evaluates Massy United’s role within the CG organization.

