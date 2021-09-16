COEUS Holdings Announces Partnership With Insight Consulting Group (ICG) to Address the Healthcare Industry’s Changing Research and Insight Landscape

DEVON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COEUS Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, together a leading boutique life sciences technology and consulting firm, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Insight Consulting Group (ICG). The partnership seeks to bridge the gaps between payers, healthcare providers, and consumers by developing insights and strategies that are reflective of today’s integrated needs. The partnership will produce and apply comprehensive insights to inform strategy that could advance access to more medications and help to address the unmet needs of Physicians and Patients.

While ICG’s expertise, proprietary processes, and deliverables will be leveraged by various organizations that are part of COEUS Holdings’ group of subsidiaries, Mirador Global, led Chuck Peipher, Managing Partner, will be most regularly engaged. Mirador delivers consulting expertise in early commercial development for global and domestic drug commercialization and market access efforts.

“This partnership takes direct aim at the delivery of game-changing insights and market research that will take shape in a variety of touchpoints through the commercial development process,” stated Chris Schnaars, Principal at Insight Consulting Group. “Together, we’ll be able to work more quickly and effectively through this partnership given the common knowledge of the social sciences, brand development processes, and a commitment to our clients who are focused on serving the needs of Physicians and Patients.”

Ultimately, all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem (patients, caregivers, HCPs, influencers, extenders, payers, and provider organizations) must work together to create an optimal care environment. Through shared resources that deliver deeper research and insights, the ICG and COEUS partnership will facilitate a more comprehensive and robust understanding of how healthcare clients can meet the needs and achieve ideal outcomes for all stakeholders.

“Better insights mean better solutions and that’s exactly what this partnership delivers,” state Marc Hixson, COEUS Holdings President & CEO. “Whether during pre-launch of a product or the re-evaluation of a long-standing strategy, ICG has been an industry leader in leveraging deep research to help its customers achieve their market strategies for every point along the product lifecycle. We’re certain that this partnership will address the pent-up demand for thoughtful and connected insights and strategies across all stakeholder audiences.”

The ICG and COEUS partnership will enable clients to realize the benefits of working with one team, with end-to-end research and payer capabilities. It’s the combination of insights being leveraged simultaneously during the design and development of marketing and payer strategies that will deliver incremental value to the industry.

“In our industry, there are few if any consultancies and research groups that are expert in all three: payor, healthcare provider, and customer data research and insights,” stated, Chuck Peipher. “That may have been fine ten years ago, but today’s clients demand strategy and insights that consider every audience. There has to be a common thread that translates across all channels, and with ICG’s help, that’s what COEUS Holdings will deliver.”

About ICG

ICG inspires deeper healthcare understanding by bringing its clients’ most important interactions into research. Understanding human needs and translating them into behavioral insights is at the forefront of the design of our deliverables. ICG brings high proficiency and experience to analysis of insights, raising the bar of confident decision making and commercial impact. ICG is focused on meeting people where they are (not where we want them to be) and understanding what true core human and emotional needs can be addressed to influence behavior and impact outcomes. For more visit www.icgimpact.com

About Mirador Global LP

Founded in 2016, Mirador Global LP is an international consulting practice that specializes in strategic global commercial development for specialty diseases, including rare diseases, oncology/​immuno-oncology, immunology, and CNS disorders. Mirador Global client engagements are developed bringing together Global Marketing, Analytics, Market Access, HEOR, Medical Affairs, R&D, and other functions delivered by a team of pharmaceutical industry experts. The company provides its clients with a bio-pharma line of sight unlike any other unique to Mirador Global. For more visit www.miradorglobal.com.

About COEUS Holdings

The COEUS Holdings teams are singularly driven to optimize market access and commercialization infrastructure for pharmaceutical products. COEUS is a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands’ position in the marketplace. COEUS mission is to ensure patient access beyond the prescription. We focus on becoming your ally in navigating the healthcare universe. COEUS teams advance thought leadership, technology solutions, and communication initiatives to ensure your brands’ lifelong success. Together, we strive to redefine access solutions in the evolving domestic and global managed care markets. To learn more about COEUS and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusholdings.com.