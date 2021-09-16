LDRA Joins Wind River Studio Partner Ecosystem; Adds Safety and Security Analysis and Verification to the DevOps Software Lifecyle

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDRA has joined the Wind River Studio partner ecosystem, offering static and dynamic analysis for safety- and security-critical applications that use Wind River’s cloud native platform for intelligent systems. The leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools extends Wind River’s cloud native platform with a single work environment enabling developers and others to conduct these automated analysis and verification tasks throughout the DevOps software lifecycle.

Wind River Studio is a cloud native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems from devices to cloud. It enables improvements in productivity, agility, and time-to-market, with seamless technology integration that includes far edge cloud compute, data analytics, security, 5G, and artificial intelligence/machine learning. The latest version, announced July 20, adds LDRA’s analysis and verification capabilities, which automate coding standards compliance, software quality analysis, and source code coverage analysis on the host and target.

“As the complexity of embedded systems grows, and 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things become mainstream, cloud-native platforms have emerged as the de facto standard for the entire lifecycle of mission-critical intelligent systems,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “These systems include edge devices and cloud-hosted applications for delivering safer, more economical, and more capable products and systems across all market segments. Ensuring that these systems meet evolving safety and security requirements and standards is a critical step in the process.”

LDRA Integration Helps Deliver Seamless Collaboration Across Product Lifecycle

Wind River Studio’s customizable automation engine, digital feedback loop, and enhanced security and analytics with machine learning capabilities all support DevSecOps (development security operation) pipelines. The Wind River Studio Platform enables seamless collaboration across the product lifecycle for an increasingly remote, geographically dispersed workforce and changing developer demographics.

LDRA’s contribution to the Wind River Studio platform includes:

Support for: VxWorks, VxWorks 653 and VxWorks Cert Edition An extensive set of physical targets spanning all popular architectures Testing on virtual targets using Wind River Simics

Compliance with industry- and user-defined coding standards such as MISRA and CERT

Automated dynamic testing, including source code coverage analysis to meet the demands of the most stringent design assurance levels

Automatic production of software certification and approval evidence

LDRA software solutions are underpinned by LDRA’s ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system, and the LDRA tool suite’s TÜV SÜD and SGS-TÜV Saar certification.

“In an intelligent systems future, automation will be vital throughout a secure DevSecOps software lifecycle, allowing teams to spend more of their valuable time on innovation instead of routine tasks,” said Amar Parmar, Senior Director, Solution Partners at Wind River. “By working with industry leaders like LDRA to further extend the Wind River Studio platform, we can address key customer needs such as the automation of test coding standards compliance, software quality analysis, and source code coverage analysis.”

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com