First Command is a Proud Sponsor of Army West Point Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to team up with the U.S. Military Academy and Learfield IMG College’s Army West Point Sports Properties again this year in support of Army West Point Athletics.

First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Black Knights’ home football game on Sept. 18, when Army West Point squares off against University of Connecticut. The partnership is part of a long-term agreement signed in 2016 for the benefit of the cadets and soldiers at West Point. Learfield IMG College is the Black Knights’ multimedia rightsholder working directly with First Command.

“First Command is privileged again this year to serve as a proud sponsor of the U.S. Military Academy’s football program,” said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. “This partnership is a tangible expression of our support of the Army and West Point, and it represents our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and guardians. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of the men and women of our Nation’s military at all stages of their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

