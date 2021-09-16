Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center Joins US Eye Network

HILTON HEAD, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center, one of the Lowcountry’s leading multi-specialty ophthalmology groups, has partnered with US Eye.

“I am confident we made the right choice by partnering with US Eye. As a physician-led organization, the US Eye team understands the opportunities and challenges we experience in the private practice environment. We are excited to get started and look forward to accomplishing our goal of bringing the highest caliber of eye care to our patients,” said Dr. Kenneth Farr, Medical Director of Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center.

US Eye is a physician led, patient-centric network of practices founded on a commitment to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. Member practices offer an extensive range of ophthalmic and medical services including laser cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lenses, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina, cornea care, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center to US Eye and expand our footprint in South Carolina,” said David Shoemaker, M.D., Founder and CEO of US Eye. “Dr. Farr, Dr. Hunter and the entire team have a long-standing passion for delivering exceptional visual outcomes with compassion and dedication. Like Sungate, we put the patient first in all we do. We are excited to partner together to enhance patient care in South Carolina and across the nation.”

Through the US Eye partnership, Sungate will be affiliated with Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a multi-specialty, multi- location ophthalmology practice based out of Charleston, SC. The partnership offers patients convenient access to nationally renowned providers, innovative services, and cutting-edge technology.

“We believe in, and have seen firsthand, the advantage of an interconnected network of premium eyecare practices. Our patients benefit most from the US Eye model, offering direct access to state-of-the-art technology, advanced treatments and the additional resources available through a larger practice group.” said Kerry Solomon, M.D., US Eye Physicians Advisory Board member and Medical Director of Carolina Eyecare Physicians.

The addition of Sungate Cataract, LASIK and Vision Center brings the total number of US Eye practice locations to 50 across the Southeastern United States. Sungate will integrate its operations, procedures, and service offerings with Carolina Eyecare Physicians, expanding the practice network statewide.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 95 providers and over 1,000 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.