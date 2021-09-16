Aggressor Adventures Partners with Savannah Riverkeeper to Remove Debris from the Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggressor Adventures® and Savannah Riverkeeper joined forces Wednesday, September 1 to clean up more than 420 pounds of debris from the Savannah River in honor of National Cleanup Day. Each year from coast to coast, organizations and individuals volunteer to clean up parks, trails, beaches, mountains and open spaces in honor of National Cleanup Day. This year the occasion is observed on September 18.

“The Savannah River is a beautiful body of water that our employees enjoy having access to here in Augusta, but with 10,577 square miles of watershed spanning three states, the river presents a challenge to its guardians purely with its size,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “It was an honor to partner with Savannah Riverkeeper to do our part in preserving this precious waterway. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Savannah Riverkeeper and thank them for their terrific work.”

Savannah Riverkeeper serves as the primary guardian of the Savannah River striving to respect, protect, and improve the entire river basin through education, advocacy, and action. The 501c(3) non-profit organization ensures the natural, economic, and recreational viability of the basin as a whole now and for generations to come.

Environmental Stewardship

Recognizing the urgent plight of our planet, Aggressor is committed to environmental practices that set a high standard for excellence, responsibility and the preservation of both aquatic and terrestrial environments and wildlife. Through its Green the Fleet initiative, and in partnership with the Sea of Change Foundation, Aggressor is building on its current sustainability efforts to develop green practices that carry across operations for all three business units: Aggressor Liveaboards, Aggressor River Cruises and Aggressor Safari Lodges. Aggressor combines excellent service, environmental awareness, positive actions and stewardship.

“As adventurers ourselves, we see firsthand in our own backyard the profound and catastrophic impact human activity can have on the planet. But with real change and through environmental stewardship, we can help nature recover,” adds Brown. “Aggressor Adventures is committed to being part of the solution nationally and globally. Through expanded green operations and by prioritizing sustainability, we vow to help protect the environment for future generations of adventure travelers.”

About Aggressor Adventures

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations the company explores include Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Sudan and Turks and Caicos. The company’s Clean, Refresh, Sanitize safety standards are industry leading. For more information, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531.