Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Acxiom One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Acxiom®, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™. This is Acxiom's first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Acxiom is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 93% of Acxiom’s associates said Acxiom is a great place to work. This number is 34% higher than the average U.S. company.

“It is an honor to be leading Acxiom at a point in time when all the hard work our female associates and their advocates have done is being recognized by such a prestigious publication,” said Chad Engelgau, Acxiom CEO. “Our associates make working at Acxiom a truly special experience every day and this recognition just encourages us to do more for them.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

In 2021, Acxiom also ranked #28 as a Fortune Best Workplace for Technology™. In addition, they were named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Women™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

