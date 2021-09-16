Pinnacle Is the No. 6 Best Workplace for Women in the Nation, Continues Extensive Workplace Award Streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners remains one of the nation’s Best Large Workplaces for Women, earning the No. 6 spot on the latest list from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work®. The firm ranks among the best in the nation for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity. This is Pinnacle’s fourth appearance on the list, having previously earned this distinction in 2020, 2018 and 2017.

“For the last 21 years we have been focused on our vision to be the best place to work and our mission to enrich all associates personally, professionally and financially,” said Sarae Janes Lewis, Pinnacle’s director of associate and client experience. “Two-thirds of our associates are women, and they make up more than half of our managers. We can fulfill our vision only by creating the best place to work for all and enriching our associates with fairness across the board, no matter who they are.”

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98 percent of Pinnacle’s female employees said it’s a great place to work.

Janes Lewis continued, “We’ve made substantive changes to our approach to equity and inclusion to keep pace with a changing world, but what hasn’t changed are our values. They underpin every decision we make. Fairness, partnership and balance, in particular, have driven much of our work for associates since the very beginning.”

At the end of 2020, Pinnacle expanded its leadership team to include 20 additional women and also made commitments to ensure greater diversity in leadership positions going forward. At least 50 percent of all participants in a new leadership development program will represent diverse gender, racial, ethnic and other backgrounds.

The Best Workplace for Women ranking is the latest in a long run of such honors. In the last 12 months, Pinnacle has earned 16 national and regional workplace awards, including at least one in nearly every major market the firm serves. The only exceptions are Nashville, where Pinnacle retired from workplace award programs following 10 straight years of first place finishes, and Huntsville and Birmingham, where Pinnacle opened just two months ago. In September alone, Pinnacle was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in Memphis for the sixth time and No. 15 Best Place to Work in Atlanta, the first time entering that program.

“Awards and recognition like these are indicative of one of the cornerstones of our ongoing success,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Our value proposition to clients is that we’ll wow them with incredible service and advice, and our value proposition to shareholders is that we’ll enrich them with outstanding long-term value. None of that can happen if we don’t have the very best associates in our offices and make sure that they love coming to work every day. The top banking talent in the Southeast want to work here because of who we are and how we treat our people. The fact that it is so consistently recognized in our markets and in the nation shows that we’re doing it right.”

Here is the full list of workplace awards Pinnacle has earned since Oct. 1, 2020:

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

