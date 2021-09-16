Cloudbooking Wins Workspace Management Contract for Experian’s Global Offices

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudbooking today announced that they have been selected to supply workspace management technologies to Experian’s global real estate portfolio, facilitating the reopening of their offices and enabling a safe return to work for their employees.

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company that help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime. Experian operate in over 44 different countries and holds a global workforce of 17,800 employees.

Throughout lockdown, Experian successfully moved their global operations to remote working and now, as lockdowns are lifting and restrictions are easing, Experian have chosen to adopt a flexible working culture and hybrid working environment for their employees across the globe. The organisation want to empower their employees by giving them the freedom to choose how and where to work, whether it’s in the office, at home, or a mix of both. To help them facilitate this new way of working, Cloudbooking successfully launched meeting room and desk booking management software for Experian’s international offices, with the U.K sites being the first to go live and sites in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the United States to swiftly follow.

It is evident that Cloudbooking’s stellar workspace management software is at the forefront of a technological and workplace revolution, helping organizations to champion modern working practices post pandemic. Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer at Experian said, “We are embracing the technology of connectivity more than ever before, making investments in the right digital workplace tools is critical to ensure that our people can work productively from anywhere”.

Claire Brennan, Cloudbooking’s Senior Project Manager in charge of the global Experian roll out stated, “It’s been a pleasure working with Experian to help them develop a more flexible and hybrid working solution for their employees returning to the office. We are thrilled to have successfully delivered Cloudbooking’s workspace management technologies across Experian’s UK sites, and we now look ahead with excitement as we continue the global deployment to multiple sites across the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific”.