Dragos and the ONG-ISAC Announce Joint Initiative to Bolster Security of ICS/OT in the Oil and Natural Gas Sector

Dragos, Inc., a provider of cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, and the Oil and Natural Gas Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ONG-ISAC), have announced a joint initiative to strengthen security and community-wide visibility for industrial cybersecurity in the North American oil and natural gas industry.

Dragos’s Neighborhood Keeper will be used by the ONG-ISAC, enabling ONG-ISAC’s analysts to gain greater visibility into industrial control system (ICS) cyber threats facing the oil and natural gas sector. Originally developed with the support of an award from the U.S. Department of Energy, Neighborhood Keeper is a free, opt-in, anonymized information-sharing network available to all Dragos Platform customers.

The ONG-ISAC analysts will have access to anonymous and aggregated information about threat analytics and Indicators of Compromise (IOC) as they are detected by the Dragos Platform and shared with Neighborhood Keeper. Insights and trends gleaned from this information will be shared more broadly with all ONG-ISAC members. At the same time, Dragos customers in the oil and natural gas sector will benefit from access to a larger pool of ONG-ISAC cybersecurity expert analysis providing feedback on threats and vulnerabilities. In the future, ONG-ISAC analysts and asset operators will be able to anonymously connect and share relevant threat intelligence that has been enhanced with ONG-ISAC’s own insights.

“Achieving strong industrial cybersecurity in the oil and natural gas industry is attainable through a collaborative, community effort,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dragos, Inc. “The infrastructure of the oil and natural gas industry is becoming more interconnected every day and state and criminal actors are evolving their capabilities to take advantage of those connections. This new capability for the ONG-ISAC helps the oil and natural gas community operate collectively to make sure an attack on one member can be seen and shared by all. Working together, the community is made stronger than what any single company or organization can achieve on their own.”

Cyber threats targeting ICS/OT networks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, but data collection and analysis is extremely limited for industrial defenders. Because adversaries can move through ICS/OT networks undetected they are able to continually train and prepare for the next cyber attack. Neighborhood Keeper is a fundamentally new approach to information sharing that drastically diminishes risk to organizations by reducing the sensitivities around sharing and performing this task at machine-speed.

“The ONG-ISAC is a member-driven organization that furthers trust among security teams from private companies through a common mission. It supports these companies as well as partners in government and the security industry to ensure high-level preparedness, response and recovery capabilities. Our members look to us for accurate and timely indications and warnings of adversarial attacks on our networks and the overall threat landscape,” said Angela Haun, Executive Director, ONG-ISAC. “The collaboration with Dragos on programs like Neighborhood Keeper will provide our members with real-time situational awareness through rapid-fire sharing of cyber threat intelligence that facilitates enhanced response to threats in our industry.”

The ONG-ISAC serves as a central point of coordination and communication to aid in the protection of exploration and production, transportation, refining, and delivery systems of the ONG industry, through the analysis and sharing of trusted and timely cyber threat information, including vulnerability and threat activity specific to ICS and SCADA systems.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.