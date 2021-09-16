Trinity Life Sciences partners with Komodo Health.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, today announced a partnership with Komodo Health that will unlock unique, valuable insights in combination with Trinity’s EvidenceFirst. Trinity’s experts leverage EvidenceFirst, a suite of real-world evidence (RWE) offerings, to help pharma, biotech, and medtech companies navigate to strategic, data-informed decisions across an asset’s lifecycle.

Komodo's Healthcare Map™ is the industry’s largest and most complete database of de-identified, real-world patient data, and tracks more than 330 million patient journeys. Already a powerful source of RWE solutions, EvidenceFirst will now use Komodo software to draw from the Healthcare Map’s unmatched view of patients to deliver relevant and actionable insights life sciences clients need to answer core and evolving business questions.

“Trinity’s decades of experience in putting real-world data analytics into context for life sciences commercialization has moved us to continuously seek out new opportunities that strengthen the data-driven insights we provide to our clients,” said Dave Fitzhenry, CEO, Trinity. “Trinity is proud to partner with Komodo Health as we continue to focus on enabling flexible, evidence-based decisions by harnessing the growing power of RWE through EvidenceFirst.”

“The challenges of healthcare are increasingly being addressed through real-world data and insights, and Trinity Life Sciences is an exemplar of the innovative, data-driven approaches that are transforming the industry today,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Komodo Health. “Komodo is proud to bring our unparalleled depth, breadth, and speed of insight to unlock new opportunities that will drive a deeper understanding of patient journeys, smarter business strategies, and ultimately help speed cutting-edge therapies into the hands of patients who need them most.”

Trinity Life Sciences and Komodo Health will be at Asembia’s Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas on October 26-28, 2021. Executives from both companies will be available for media interviews and to answer attendee questions. To set up a meeting, please reach out to Elizabeth Marshall (781.577.6376, emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com).

About EvidenceFirst

EvidenceFirst allows life sciences companies to make evidence-based decisions across an asset’s lifecycle. The intricacies and context of life sciences business questions are ever-changing—EvidenceFirst’s suite of RWE offerings are designed using Trinity’s decades of experience to accommodate each client’s unique situation, leveraging data sources they might not have access to or with which they struggle to gain insights. EvidenceFirst powers and integrates with Trinity’s full portfolio of solutions and services across the range of commercialization business needs with built-for-purpose insights.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences industry. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 330 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life sciences companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.