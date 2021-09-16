EBONY Media Will Expand Its Footprint Through Licensing Partnership with Wright’s Media

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wright’s Media, a global content licensing agency, today announced that it has partnered with EBONY Media, the leading voice of the Black American perspective for 75 years, to extend the iconic brand’s influence through accolade and editorial licensing.

As part of the partnership, brands that have been awarded or highlighted by EBONY will have the opportunity to leverage its editorial credibility and impact through accolade licensing. Wright's Media will work with EBONY's team to develop and market existing and new accolade licensing programs that will promote the best in beauty, food, wellness, fashion, books and beyond for its audience.

"We are excited to partner with Wright’s Media to expand EBONY Media’s influence through an ecosystem of relevant content that we hope will serve to enhance how consumers connect with our brands,” said Michele Ghee, CEO of EBONY Media. “Our primary goal is to find new and creative ways to continue to highlight and celebrate Black culture, building on EBONY’s rich legacy of creating bold informed editorial content that has garnered the trust of our audience for more than 75 years. I look forward to working with Wright’s Media to establish a strong, solid licensing program.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a historically iconic brand,” said Michelle Myers, CRO of Wright’s Media. “EBONY’s relevance to consumers is more meaningful today than ever and we will strive to extend its influence through cutting-edge licensing programs.”

Since its inception in 1945, EBONY has been a staple in the Black community, and remains one of the most relevant and recognizable brands in America today. Following its recent relaunch in March as a digital-first entity, the brand has made significant steps toward extension of its digital footprint through key strategic partnerships as it reimagines the brand for the 21st century.

ABOUT EBONY

Now in its 75th year, EBONY continues to be the leading authority for all facets of Black life — staying rooted as an anchor of Black culture. Under new ownership and leadership, the rebirth of EBONY signals the evolution from a beloved brand to a diverse, multi-platform media company with a focus on creating exceptional content and experiences illuminating the Black perspective.

EBONY is a property of 1145 Holdings LLC