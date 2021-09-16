“Overland-Tandberg Collaborates with AT&T to Bridge the Digital Divide for Underserved Communities”

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overland-Tandberg, a global provider of technology products and services in over 100 countries, continues to lead in helping the underserved segments of society obtain access to technology and services that can effect change. On September 16, AT&T will debut its first Connected Learning Center, designed to increase access to educational and digital literacy tools among families impacted by the digital divide, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Annette G. Strauss Family Gateway Center in Dallas. This is the first of more than 20 Connected Learning Centers that AT&T plans to house in local community organizations. As of now, centers are planned to open in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Miami and San Francisco. Overland-Tandberg will lead onsite configuration of the computers in each center.

“Many organizations have well intentioned initiatives that commit to helping, but in this challenging environment, the difference is not made simply through a financial contribution, but rather working in these communities to ensure adoption and success,” said Eric L Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Overland-Tandberg. “That’s what greatly excited me about working with AT&T and Dell, because both are equally committed to that ethos and actually putting resources and people into these communities to train and modernize their environments, which is essential in today’s fast-paced global economy,” he continued.

Each AT&T Connected Learning Center will provide access to free high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi, educational content, digital literacy tools, as well as mentoring and tutoring support from AT&T employee volunteers. Dell Technologies is donating Dell OptiPlex computers and Dell monitors to each location and Overland-Tandberg will deploy onsite installation services, data management and security products to each location from several of its branded portfolio. This collaboration is part of the AT&T Connected Learning program, which launched in April as part of the AT&T’s $2 billion commitment to help bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility and adoption.

“At AT&T, we want to make an impact in our communities. Increasing access to technology is the first step toward advancing digital equity and creating a more connected society,” said Hardmon Williams, VP of AT&T Believes & Community Engagement at AT&T. “It’s been an honor to work on the ground with Overland-Tandberg, ensuring our Connected Learning Centers are properly equipped with the tools and connection required for students and families to succeed at home, in school, and in life.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have worked on such an amazing collaboration with a dynamic team of people,” said Tina Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Overland-Tandberg. “My immense thanks goes out to the AT&T, Dell and Overland-Tandberg teams that came together to make high impact and meaningful work a reality. The program is certain to make a difference throughout the country.”

“Access to technology has never been more important in allowing communities to participate in today’s digital ecosystem. That is why we are committed to helping to give underserved communities the tools, skills and support needed for future success,” said Jessica Anderson, Director of Strategic Giving, Dell Technologies. “We are excited to work with AT&T and Overland-Tandberg to bring more access to communities across the nation allowing more people to participate in today’s digital world.”

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. Learn more at: https://www.delltechnologies.com/

About Overland-Tandberg

Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg’s brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. Overland-Tandberg is a certified minority-owned corporation. We view empowerment of people as essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape, and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com.