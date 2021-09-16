Aspen Heights Partners Launches Bell Yard™ Single-Family Rental Brand

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Heights Partners, a vertically integrated developer, builder and operator of lifestyle-oriented residential communities, today announced the launch of Bell Yard, a single-family rental (“SFR”) community brand. The unveiling of the new brand coincides with Aspen’s acquisition of a 36-acre site in the rapidly growing Austin suburb of Hutto, Texas, where it will develop its first Bell Yard community.

For Aspen Heights, which is partly known for the cottage-style housing it pioneered in 2006, the Bell Yard brand launch comes amid heightened demand throughout the U.S. for high-quality rental options. Over the last decade, the company has developed 24 cottage-style rental properties across 13 states totaling 14,844 beds and 4,582 units. With the addition of its Bell Yard brand, Aspen Heights has developed a robust single-family rental pipeline, with more than 1,000 homes under contract in Austin and the surrounding region and an additional 400 homes in North Carolina — totaling $440 million in value.

“The roots of our company were formed by identifying emerging needs within the housing industry and taking swift action to create purpose-built communities that fulfill those needs,” said Greg Henry, founder and CEO of Aspen Heights. “There’s incredible demand right now for single-family rental options from various age groups who are seeking space, comfort and privacy, but want to maintain the service, amenities and flexibility they’ve grown accustomed to. Our various teams are all well researched and informed to the needs and desires of today’s renters, and we believe we’re uniquely positioned to help meet the demand in key markets through the U.S.”

The craftsman influenced architecture that combines modern design with nostalgic charm, which is signature to Aspen Heights’ flagship brand, are at the core of the Bell Yard community concept. Aspen Heights’ first Bell Yard community in Hutto will comprise 219 two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes with attached garages, modern interiors and designer finishes, complemented by an assortment of resort-style amenities.

Distinguished by a connection to the outdoors, each standalone Bell Yard home will include a fully fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping and walking paths throughout the community. Bell Yard homes will be designed to serve the needs of today’s renters with an elevated features package, which will come standard in each house including touchscreen thermostats, energy efficient lighting and high-bandwidth cabling. Aspen Heights’ promise for Bell Yard living is to create homes where residents can “Ring the Bell” as they fulfill the dream of a home to call their own, without the stress of maintenance or a long-term commitment to a mortgage.

To oversee the growth of the Bell Yard brand, Aspen Heights hired industry veteran Michael Bates earlier this year to serve as executive vice president of development. Bates has worked closely with T.C. Selman, Aspen Heights’ vice president, to source various sites across Texas.

To learn more about the Bell Yard brand, please reach out to sfrinfo@ahpliving.com.

About Aspen Heights Partners

Founded in 2006, Austin-based Aspen Heights has developed over 50 student and multifamily housing projects, totaling more than $2.8 billion in value with an additional $1.9 billion of projects in its pipeline. The company builds, leases and manages its own projects and also provides third-party leasing and management services. It has consistently ranked in the top five on student housing development company lists. The firm’s best-known project is arguably The Independent, a 685-foot-tall, 363-unit condo tower that’s both the tallest residential tower west of the Mississippi River as well as the tallest structure in Austin. The company was also recently awarded 12th and Red River, a redevelopment project that will transform the former Health-South rehabilitation facility in Downtown Austin into a 36-story residential tower, a 15-story office building, more than 25,000 square feet of retail space, and a half-acre elevated park. For more information, visit: www.ahpliving.com.