Notre Dame Global Partnerships Welcomes Nextiva as an Official Partner of Notre Dame Athletics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notre Dame Global Partnerships has entered into a new partnership with connected communications company Nextiva. As a new Official Partner of Notre Dame Athletics, Nextiva branding will adorn the headsets of the Fighting Irish football coaching staff and appear on the football communications box on the Notre Dame sideline.

“Notre Dame Athletics is excited to help Nextiva promote its connected communications solution as the newest partner of our Athletics program” said President of Notre Dame Global Partnerships Theodore Loehrke. “We look forward to working closely with Nextiva over the coming season.”

“Nextiva’s business communications are the foundation of winning teams in business and on the football field,” said Al Campa, CMO of Nextiva. “The best teams are excellent communicators, whether they’re communicating internally, speaking to customers, or selling a new prospect. Partnering with Notre Dame, a program synonymous with excellence, winning and bringing people together, is a natural fit for Nextiva.”

This marketing partnership was secured through Notre Dame Global Partnerships, the joint venture company formed in 2018 between Legends and JMI Sports to oversee Notre Dame’s athletics sales, marketing, sponsorship, hospitality, multimedia rights and branding services on a local and national level.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

For more information on Notre Dame Athletics, visit und.com.

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men’s, 13 women’s), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 32nd national championships in 2021 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing Championship following previous titles in football (11 consensus), fencing (three men, one women, six combined), women’s soccer (three), women’s basketball (two), men’s tennis (two), plus one each in men’s soccer, men’s golf and men’s cross country. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2020 recorded the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figure (98) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions. In the 2021 Olympic Games, the Irish sent an ACC-leading 21 current or former student-athletes to Tokyo (most in school history). Notre Dame football remains independent in terms of conference affiliation, but most other Irish sports began competing in the ACC in 2013-14.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

For more information on Notre Dame Global Partnerships, visit und.com/sponsorships.

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, premium hospitality, multimedia rights and branding services for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends Global Partnerships, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University’s commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame’s status as one of most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University’s mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the connected communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement. Nextiva’s cloud-based NextOS brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers, and manage all conversations and relationships in one place.

Nextiva is named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS. Today, more than 100,000 businesses depend on Nextiva with 4B conversations and 12B minutes of talk time flowing through its communication networks each year. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.