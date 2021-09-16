Zuora Announces Integration with Microsoft to Accelerate Growth of Subscription Economy and Automate Enterprise Revenue Recognition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced a multi-tiered agreement with Microsoft to integrate several Microsoft products with Zuora®.

Today’s companies are looking for a new level of business agility to deploy new business models, launch product lines, and expand internationally. At the same time, they need their applications and platforms to help them scale to IPO and beyond. These new integrated solutions will deliver finance teams more agility, power enhanced subscription analytics, and make it easier than ever to deploy and adopt technology from two enterprise leaders.

Zuora is collaborating with Microsoft to:

Run applications on Microsoft Azure for enterprise flexibility and scale.

By deploying new customer workloads on to Azure, Zuora will be able to quickly and securely adapt its workflows to the changing business landscape and enterprise customer needs.

Connect Zuora Revenue with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for agile, enterprise revenue recognition.

Integrating Zuora Revenue with a bi-directional connection to Dynamics 365 Finance will allow joint customers to accelerate their digital transformations, easily close the books for even the most complex business models, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Embed Microsoft Power BI Reports into Zuora applications to generate new insights into the subscriber experience.

Zuora Billing, Revenue and Collect will embed Power BI’s interactive reports and visualizations to give customers a single view of their subscription, collections, and revenue recognition processes. With this insight from Power BI, Zuora customers will be able to optimize the subscriber experiences they’re delivering to drive recurring revenue growth in the Subscription Economy®.

“Zuora customers work on a massive scale but need to deliver top-quality customized experiences to each individual subscriber, ” said Sri Srinivasan, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Zuora. “These new integrations between Zuora Revenue and Microsoft will deliver incredible agility into the tools that finance professionals use globally, offer new insights into subscription and revenue recognition analytics, and provide cloud infrastructure that scales to support the world's largest companies.”

Zuora Revenue streamlines the revenue recognition process and enables businesses to customize the software to their individual business and reporting requirements. Integrating Zuora Revenue with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance will give Microsoft customers access to the leading enterprise revenue recognition application -- fully integrated with the Microsoft tools they use every day.

“Zuora supports the ever increasing demands on automating revenue recognition and adhering to standards such as ASC 606,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft Corp. “This integration will rely on the flexibility of the cloud and our solutions like Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Dynamics 365 provide the intelligence and agility for our customers looking to solve these complex revenue challenges.”

Also in the coming months, Zuora will continue to evolve its offerings and expand its technical and business relationship with Microsoft into subscription management that will pave the way for the continued growth of the industry.

Zuora Billing, Revenue and Collect will embed Power BI’s interactive reports and visualizations in the next few months. The additional integrations of Zuora with Microsoft are planned to be available for Zuora’s early adopter program in early 2022. To learn more about the collaboration and additional announcements made at The Journey to Usership™: A Day for Zuora Customers event, visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process across billing, collections and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

