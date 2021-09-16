BYJU’S FutureSchool Announces Free Virtual Math Event for Students Hosted by Leading Math Educators

As Chief Technology Officer of GeoGebra, Michael Borcherds has cemented the company’s vision to put the world’s leading mathematics software into the hands of students and teachers everywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BYJU’S FutureSchool the leading live one-on-one online learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: MathMagic, a free virtual event focused on making math fun and exciting for young learners, featuring eminent experts Dr. Jo Boaler, Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and Michael Borcherds, Chief Technology Officer of GeoGebra, the dynamic mathematics software company.

CreatorSpace: MathMagic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT and is open to students, between 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of BYJU’S FutureSchool’s flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the help of world-renowned experts. Students will play and learn with experts during the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions.

“CreatorSpace: MathMagic aims to inspire, educate and empower enthusiastic minds. The goal is to make math fun by answering pertinent questions in our daily lives using mathematics and focusing on alleviating the fear associated with the study of math,” said Trupti Mukker, CEO of BYJU’S FutureSchool. “Experts like Boaler and Borcherds will review mathematical concepts by visualizing mathematics and helping children build a math-mindset through engaging activities.”

Through CreatorSpace, students have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with noted experts and participate in interactive activities about varied fields such as coding, gaming, animation, music and mathematics, making CreatorSpace one of the most anticipated online learning events each month. Earlier editions of the event featured global STEM leaders in the areas of math, coding, satellites, space exploration and gaming.

The event will be moderated and hosted by model, actor and television presenter known for being the host of the pre-match Indian Premier League, Samir Kochhar. The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents. Register at creatorspace.byjusfutureschool.com.

About BYJU’S

BYJU’S is the world’s leading education technology company that seeks to help students unlock their love for learning through creative and engaging hands-on activities, best-in-class teachers, technology and content, and personalization that allows students to learn at their own pace. Students have access to BYJU’S education programs via one-on-one, live teacher to student classes, and self-guided apps and videos focused on coding, math, music, reading and science that deliver world-class contextual and visual learning experiences. BYJU’S is focused on creating lifelong, self-initiative learners and is paving the way for geography-agnostic learning that sits at the cross section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning methodologies. Learn more at BYJUSFutureSchool.com.

About Jo Boaler

Named one of the 8 educators “changing the face of education” by the BBC, Dr. Jo Boaler is a Stanford Professor and former Math teacher in London. Author of 18 books, numerous articles, as well as a White House presenter, Dr. Boaler's latest book is Limitless Mind: Learn, Lead, and Live without Barriers. Dr. Boaler has made her mark in the mathematical world as co-founder of YouCubed. She is also currently co-creating a new mathematics framework for the state of California and co-leading a K-12 Data Science Initiative.

About Michael Borcherds

Michael Borcherds was a Math teacher with a life-long interest in computers. In 2011, he became the Chief Technology Officer at GeoGebra but still does a small amount of teaching in the classroom. He has helped grow GeoGebra to over 100m+ users globally. Michael has cemented the company’s vision to put the world’s leading mathematics software into the hands of students and teachers everywhere. Michael has been laser-focused on the development of GeoGebra’s platform for more than a decade and enjoys inventing new things on his computer and in real-life too.