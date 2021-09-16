Carebot Utilizes Tray Platform to Schedule Sixty Thousand COVID-19 Vaccinations in Four Months

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tray.io, the leader in low-code general workflow automation, today announced that Carebot, an all-in-one solution for connecting healthcare providers with patients, leveraged the Tray Platform to rapidly develop a nationwide, HIPAA-compliant healthcare appointment system. With the Tray Platform’s low-code automation and integration capabilities, Carebot was able to directly integrate its application with SMS messaging platform Twilio and customer database Knack to schedule and complete 60,000 vaccination appointments in just four months. Despite not having full-time developers or engineers on staff, the Carebot team was able to utilize the Tray Platform to deploy an application that securely connects to a nationwide healthcare database and manages electronic health records in full compliance with HIPAA in less than 12 months.

Carebot manages scheduling and appointment reminders for a variety of healthcare use cases, including annual wellness visits, lab appointments, and cancer screenings. As the company was launching in 2020, it found significant demand for its services with the COVID-19 pandemic, even before the development of vaccines. The Carebot team quickly realized that the pandemic introduced a number of logistical challenges for doctor visits, screenings, vaccination appointments, and managing patient data. In anticipation of a vaccine, Carebot began developing an application to support large-scale COVID-19 treatment, knowing that there would be high demand for screenings and other related appointments.

While developing the app, the team needed a fast, reliable, and secure way to connect and flow patient data across its patient database, its own app’s infrastructure, and the records kept at physicians’ offices across the nation. The Carebot team needed the ability to securely manage patient health information (PHI) in compliance with HIPAA. As a result, its search for a fast, low-code data integration solution came down to finding a partner willing to sign a business associate agreement (BAA), which would formally designate Carebot’s partner as being qualified to confidentially handle PHI.

“ We knew there were a fair number of low-code tools out there, and we were very familiar with downmarket, consumer-like point solutions,” said Jonathan Baran, CEO and co-founder, Carebot. “ However, we also knew that most of those tools weren’t robust enough and couldn’t handle some of the interactions we needed to manage.”

Carebot leveraged the Tray Platform in its product to automate all the processes involved in getting patients queued and scheduled for COVID-19 vaccinations. Carebot worked with healthcare organizations throughout 2020 to establish waitlists for vaccine signups and identify priority criteria for specific patients, such as bringing patients 65 and older to the front of the queue, in accordance with American healthcare policy.

The Carebot app not only let users reserve a spot on the vaccine waitlist, but also sent alerts directly to waitlisted patients once vaccine appointments opened up and allowed users to reply “schedule” to book an appointment. The app used a text-messaging workflow for the entire process of booking dates and times for both first and second appointments. Carebot capitalized on the Tray Platform’s low-code integration capabilities to directly connect its application with tools such as Twilio for mobile messaging and Knack to manage waitlist data.

Using the Tray Platform, the Carebot team launched its vaccine scheduling app at the end of December 2020 and by April 2021, the Carebot app had already facilitated 60,000 patient vaccinations.

“ What’s really compelling about the Tray Platform is that, if a customer had an idea for something to add, we could build it in an afternoon, test it, and deploy it the next day. The platform brings this ability to develop to people who aren’t seen as developers,” continued Baran. “ Honestly, the Tray Platform gives you superpowers. You can come up with an idea, rapidly build and deploy, get it up and running, and make an impact quickly.”

Carebot is currently in the process of transitioning beyond COVID-19 vaccines and expanding its services to include healthcare visits of all types, including dental, veterinary, and more. Using the Tray Platform’s low-code workflow integration capabilities and applying the same approach of connecting patients to physicians for important healthcare services, the Carebot team can quickly expand the functionality and use cases of its application – opening up endless market opportunities in the healthcare industry. For more on Carebot’s success with the Tray Platform, read the case study.

To learn more about the Tray Platform please visit the Tray.io website or sign up for a demo.

About Tray.io

Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray.io General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io’s flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today’s competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that’s right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io’s solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest.™