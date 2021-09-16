UGI Partners with California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy to Develop RNG Dairy Digester Projects in South Dakota Through MBL Bioenergy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MBL Bioenergy, LLC (“MBL Bioenergy”) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop several clusters of dairy farm digester projects to produce renewable natural gas (“RNG”) from multiple farms in South Dakota. MBL Bioenergy is a joint venture funded by UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”) as well as subsidiaries of California Bioenergy LLC (“CalBio”) and Sevana Bioenergy, LLC (“Sevana Bioenergy”). UGIES is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI).

MBL Bioenergy combines the experience and expertise of UGIES and two premier dairy digester project development companies, California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy. The clusters of projects are expected to produce 650 million cubic feet of RNG annually when complete and on-line by the end of calendar year 2024. The RNG will be delivered to the local natural gas pipelines serving the regional distribution system. In totality, the projects will represent over $100 million investment in RNG by MBL Bioenergy, with funding by UGIES on a per project basis. UGIES, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for MBL Bioenergy.

“We are pleased with this agreement as it advances our strategy to position UGI as a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions,” said Robert F. Beard, Executive Vice President, Natural Gas. “In addition to substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using dairy RNG as a vehicle fuel provides significant air quality benefits. We look forward to making additional investments in this area as we advance the use of RNG as an environmentally responsible and clean energy solution.”

“This partnership with UGI is another positive step forward in expanding our carbon negative renewable natural gas business,” said N. Ross Buckenham, CEO of CalBio. “Our dairy methane capture and refining projects are delivering significant environmental benefits, improving economics for dairy farm partners and supplying a clean burning diesel replacement fuel. Through our subsidiary, Midwest Bioenergy LLC, this joint venture with UGI, a new, powerful and committed strategic partner, anchors our dairy RNG expansion into the Midwest.”

“Sevana is excited to build upon its existing relationship with UGI to produce renewable fuel for UGI customers. This is another example of Sevana’s team of biogas experts deploying state-of-the-art renewable energy technology to create strong and value-adding partnerships in agricultural communities,” said John McKinney, President of Sevana. “We believe that these dairy digester projects will demonstrate how multiple farms can participate in community projects that benefit the local economy, environment, and stakeholders in South Dakota.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

About CalBio

CalBio is a leading developer of dairy digesters for generating renewable vehicle fuel and electricity. Founded in 2006, CalBio works closely with the California Air Resources Board, California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Public Utility Commission, the California Energy Commission, USDA and the dairy industry to develop projects to help the dairy industry achieve its methane reduction goals, protect local air and water quality, create local jobs and generate a new revenue stream. CalBio is currently operating and/or developing over 100 dairy digester projects in California and now through its affiliates: Midwest Bio, Northwest Bio, and Southwest Bio, is developing projects across the country. For more information call CalBio or visit: www.calbioenergy.com.

About Sevana

Sevana Bioenergy develops, designs, owns and operates large-scale anaerobic digestion projects which produce renewable natural gas and organic based soil amendments. Using state-of-the-art technology, engineering, and design, we are advancing the future of biogas energy production in the United States. Biogas projects reduce waste, increase the use of renewable energy and reduce long-term greenhouse gas emissions. Our mission is to be a market leader in accelerating the production of renewable natural gas derived from anaerobic digestion facilities in North America. With an experienced team of national and international experts, we build value-add partnerships in agricultural communities by creating new markets for existing agricultural businesses. Our goal is to ensure that communities benefit and thrive through these partnerships while building renewable solutions to local waste and energy challenges. More information is available at www.sevanabioenergy.com.