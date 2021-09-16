Redbox Entertainment Sets December 10 Release Date for Western-Action Film The Last Son

Redbox announced December 10 as the premiere date for its action-western film THE LAST SON available in a limited number of theaters and widely On Demand. Shown here (L-R) are stars Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly) and Heather Graham. (credit: Redbox Entertainment)

Redbox announced December 10 as the premiere date for its action-western film THE LAST SON available in a limited number of theaters and widely On Demand. Shown here (L-R) are stars Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly) and Heather Graham. (credit: Redbox Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced it has set December 10 as the release date for the anticipated western-action film The Last Son. Partnering with the film label DECAL, The Last Son will premiere in a limited number of theaters and be available day-and-date widely On Demand. The Last Son stars Sam Worthington, Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly), Thomas Jane and Heather Graham.

From a blacklist script written by Greg Johnson, and directed by Tim Sutton (Donnybrook), The Last Son is set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century. Isaac LeMay (Worthington) is a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic U.S. officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course.

"The Last Son truly portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century," said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. "With an all-star cast, beautiful cinematics, and an engrossing storyline, I know our customers are in for a treat this December."

Shot entirely on-location in Montana, The Last Son is executive produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Galen Smith and Marc Danon of Redbox, Brandon Burrows, Kim Delonghi, Christina Lundbohm and Mark Andrews of 828 Media Capital and JD Beaufils of VMI Worldwide. Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide produced The Last Son with Jib Polhemus of Source Management + Production, Dean Bloxom of Deano Productions, Steven Luke, and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Media Capital. Jessica Bennett and Sherri Hewett of VMI Worldwide are co-producers. The film is not yet rated by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About VMI Worldwide

VMI Worldwide is one of the leading, independent film sales, distribution and production companies based in Hollywood, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, VMI has an impeccable reputation in the industry by building a strong collaborative and transparent relationship with filmmakers, financiers, and distributors. VMI’s mandate is to support high quality independent filmmaking by bringing together visionary talented filmmakers and collaborating with financiers and distributors.

VMI’s recent titles include: THE LAST SON starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane and Heather Graham, OLD HENRY starring Stephen Dorff and Tim Blake Nelson (a Venice 2021 Selection) PUPS ALONE starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider and Dolph Lundgren, WANDER starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, DEATH IN TEXAS starring Bruce Dern, Stephen Lang and Laura Flynn Boyle, ARKANSAS starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich, Sound of Violence (a 2021 SXSW Official Selection), Lennox: The Untold Story (a 2020 Tribeca Official Selection).

About DECAL

The newly launched film label DECAL acquires a wide array of exciting independent films for audiences across multiple platforms. DECAL recently released Jaco Bouwer’s Gia and Ride the Eagle starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon. They will next be releasing the SXSW road trip comedy hit Stop and Go from Directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek.

In addition, DECAL manages the home entertainment rights of a curated slate of high-profile, thought-provoking films from NEON and Bleecker Street, and is continuing to add other key partnerships. DECAL is offering an ideal environment and option for the independents' best-in-class digital distribution by optimizing the transactional window with its robust slate of films and strategic partnerships.