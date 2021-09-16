ClearSale Partners with Bold Commerce to Give Brands Complete Checkout Protection

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), announced today its partnership with Bold Commerce, a leading ecommerce solutions provider. The partnership combines the power of the Bold Checkout solution with the ClearSale platform to provide seamless access to world-class fraud detection and the largest team of specialized fraud analysts in the industry.

ClearSale’s solution will be available as an integration for Bold Checkout, the commerce platform’s customizable and extensible checkout framework. ClearSale brings the perfect balance of global protection and fraud prevention to Bold Checkout’s extensive feature set, which includes localized shopping experiences, multilingual checkout, address validation, and flexible payment options.

"We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with ClearSale,” said AJ Ulloa, Director of Partnerships at Bold Commerce. “Together, we aim to help enterprise brands mitigate risk and address the constantly evolving ecommerce fraud landscape. ClearSale’s integration with Bold Checkout combines the deep capabilities of a robust checkout and intuitive, comprehensive fraud protection solution, providing a powerful checkout experience that empowers brands to optimize conversions with peace of mind."

Bold Checkout allows brands to customize the look, flow, and functionality of their checkout process. ClearSale supports this improved customer experience by using advanced statistical fraud analysis to minimize friction during checkout and providing the lowest level of false declines. With the addition of their chargeback guarantee, ClearSale is now providing Bold Commerce customers with comprehensive and customizable protection.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bold Commerce to offer convenience, optimization, and a streamlined approach to fraud prevention,” said Denise Purtzer, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at ClearSale. “ClearSale's integration into Bold Checkout gives brands peace of mind knowing that not only will fraud attempts be neutralized, but that no good orders will be declined. Together, we ensure that your store maximizes conversions and boosts revenue, all while offering the customer experience that your shoppers deserve."

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to E-Commerce.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi’s Game Fuel, to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100. Visit BoldCommerce.com, follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and be sure to subscribe to Bold Commerce’s podcast Own Your Commerce.