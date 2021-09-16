Northwell Health and Walgreens Announce Strategic Agreement

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health and Walgreens announced today they have signed a five-year strategic affiliation aimed at improving the health of populations and advancing health equity throughout New York State.

The agreement will explore the common goals of developing innovative health care delivery models, offerings and services that better the health of populations and reduce costs of healthcare by advancing the delivery of retail health services in relation to access, quality, equity, satisfaction and efficiency of care.

“We are very excited to partner with Walgreens to improve health, improve care and reduce costs through collaborative and innovative opportunities,” said Mark Solazzo, Northwell Health President of Strategic Initiatives & Chief Operating Officer. “This affiliation agreement strengthens our resolve and mutual commitment towards community health equity.”

The collaborative activities are being pursued as part of this agreement include digital offerings, retail and specialty pharmacy services, and offering Walgreens as an in-network pharmacy provider for Northwell’s employees. These initiatives are all designed to generate operational synergies and efficiencies consistent with the mission of providing quality, value-based care to patients and consumers throughout the New York state area.

“Northwell Health shares our commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality health care and pharmacy services,” said Jeff Bruneteau, regional vice president of Eastern operations, Walgreens. “Having our pharmacy services available to Northwell Health employees gives them convenient access to a broader network of trusted Walgreens pharmacies.”

As part of the digital agreement, Northwell telehealth providers are now accessible on the Walgreens Find Care platform across the state of New York, expanding community member access to virtual emergency care services from board-certified emergency medicine physicians in the comfort of their home. Pediatric specialists are also available.

Northwell Health and Walgreens are also exploring a retail health clinic collaboration at select Walgreens store locations throughout the tri-state area, which would create additional access to primary care particularly in underserved communities. Additionally, since September 1, Northwell Health’s employees can fill their non-specialty prescriptions at any Walgreens pharmacy.

“Northwell Health and Walgreens worked together during the peak of the pandemic to offer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable community members,” said Dr. Deb Salas-Lopez, Northwell Health senior vice president of community and population health. “We look forward to continuing to build on our relationship.”

To locate a Northwell Health-GoHealth location visit: https://www.gohealthuc.com/nyc#center-locator.

To locate a Walgreens store visit: https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp?tab=store+locator&requestType=locator.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 76,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,800 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.