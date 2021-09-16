Label Insight and FARE Announce Partnership to Build Advocacy and Market Awareness Around Allergens and Intolerances

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company and the leader in powering product attribute-driven growth across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem, and FARE, the largest private funder dedicated to food allergy research and education, today announce a partnership to further empower people living with food allergies and intolerances by providing them with transparent food product information to gain additional control when shopping for food and beverages.

With an estimated 85 million Americans avoiding at least one of the top nine food allergens because of food allergies and intolerances, including 32 million with potentially life-threatening food allergies, there is a direct benefit for CPG brands, retailers, and manufacturers to increase product transparency and provide resources that allow customers better access to products that meet their dietary needs. Through its partnership, Label Insight will integrate its database into the upcoming FARE Living app to expand its capabilities and allow consumers to identify products that meet their dietary considerations specific to food allergies and intolerances.

“Whether it’s online or in a physical store, shopping for groceries can be a daunting task if you are living with a food allergy or have an intolerance,” said Lisa Gable, CEO of FARE. “Our mission at FARE has always been to drive awareness and build advocacy to improve the lives of those struggling with food allergies and intolerances. Our partnership with Label Insight will allow us to take our initiatives to the next level, including working with food manufacturers to expand their database and to voluntarily move to clear and consistent precautionary allergen labeling. Through Label Insight’s trusted database, which they are constantly enhancing, we’re confident that we’re one step closer to creating a safer world for everyone—no matter their dietary needs.”

By leveraging Label Insight’s data, the upcoming FARE Living app will gain access to over 540,000 universal product codes (UPCs) for food and beverage label information. The FARE Living app will give users more control when grocery shopping by highlighting major allergens. Specific information that will become available includes products containing the top nine food allergens: egg, milk, peanut, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, and sesame, as well as some information related to common food intolerances.

“Partnering with FARE not only helps the millions of Americans who experience allergic reactions to food ingredients, it also shows an unprecedented depth of trust in our data,” said Sherry Frey, VP Health and Wellness at NielsenIQ. “We believe this will create a safer and overall better customer experience for shoppers who deal with these dietary restrictions every day and will help retailers better understand their consumers and tailor offerings that meet their needs.”

To learn more about Label Insight and how FARE is driving change by building advocacy and awareness around food allergies and intolerances in the market, please visit: www.labelinsight.com and www.foodallergy.org.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

About FARE

FARE is the world’s leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE, visit www.foodallergy.org.