Aerospike Cloud Managed Service Helps Dream11 Scale to Serve Millions of Concurrent Online Users

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerospike Inc. today announced its partnership with Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, to scale and meet requirements to handle millions of online users during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Powered by the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform, and deployed as a fully cloud managed service on AWS, Dream11 has improved performance, scale, availability and elasticity—while reducing the total cost of its online fantasy sports service.

Aerospike’s Real-time Data Platform powers real-time, hyperscale and data-hungry applications with predictable performance. By eliminating many of the tradeoffs of traditional database approaches, Aerospike makes it possible for companies to quickly ingest and process vast amounts of data from multiple sources at massive scale—with up to 80% less infrastructure typically required.

Aveekshith Bushan, Regional Director and General Manager - APAC, Aerospike, said, “With more people online than ever, the pandemic accelerated the need for truly scalable real-time data platforms that deliver the best customer experience possible. We are excited to partner with Dream11 for the 2021 edition of the IPL and beyond, where our Cloud Managed Services Platform powers many large-scale, mission-critical Dream11 applications.”

The IPL has been one of the world’s biggest annual sporting events since 2007 and during the League, online fantasy sports platforms often witness high volumes of fan engagement. With half of the matches of the IPL 2021 postponed due to the pandemic, the appetite to play fantasy sports is expected to increase for the second half of the season. Aerospike helps power some of the most crucial features of the Dream11 platform at a gigantic scale, with high trust for millions of concurrent users. From displaying the home page with a plethora of matches to presenting personalized contests to be joined, Aerospike does it seamlessly with extremely high performance and availability. Very importantly, it also enables users to create and edit their own fantasy teams on the Dream11 Team Service at scale.

Abhishek Ravi, Chief Information Officer, Dream11 and Dream Sports, said, “Thanks to Aerospike’s expertise and our data-driven team, Dream11 along with other group companies of Dream Sports like FanCode and DreamPay, has become synonymous with sports fan engagement in India. As the sports industry faced disruption due to COVID, in the first phase of the IPL 2021, Dream11 had witnessed a significant rise in user engagement before the tournament’s suspension due to the pandemic. Now with the IPL resuming soon and with Aerospike’s continued support in Cloud Managed Service, we hope to reach many more milestones and surpass the 5.5 million concurrencies, 80 million requests per minute, and 20,000 team update benchmarks that we had achieved in the IPL’s 2020 edition.”

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly on billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. The Aerospike platform powers real-time applications with predictable performance up to petabyte scale. Aerospike customers can instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, deploy global digital payment networks, and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers. Customers include Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Verizon Media and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with additional locations in London; Bengaluru, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Dream11

Dream11 is the world’s* largest fantasy sports platform with 110 million+ users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football & baseball, on it. A homegrown Indian brand, Dream11 helps Indian sports fans to actively engage with real-life sporting events and showcase their knowledge of sports. Fantasy sports has been deemed a ‘Game of Skill’ by the honorable Supreme Court of India.

Dream11 is the flagship brand of Dream Sports, one of India’s leading Sports Technology companies. Other brands under the Dream Sports umbrella include FanCode, a premier digital sports destination that personalizes content and commerce for all fans, Dream Capital, a CVC and M&A arm DreamSetGo, a sports experiences platform and Dream Pay, a payment gateway.

*in terms of the number of users