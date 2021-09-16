Resonant Therapeutics Announces Advancement in Collaboration with Janssen

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonant Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on cancer therapeutic discovery based on unique insights into the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the company has advanced into the next phase of its ongoing agreement with Janssen Research and Development, LLC (“Janssen”), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Resonant is a resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation -- JLABS @ TMC, a premier life science incubator program.

“We are excited that our collaboration has yielded actionable data and novel therapeutic targets,” said John K. Westwick, Ph.D., CEO of Resonant. “Our IMPACT platform, rapidly growing database, and data science capabilities have generated hundreds of novel targets and dozens of unique antibody candidates.”

Under terms of the previously announced agreement, Resonant utilized its tumor-microenvironment IMPACT platform along with cells from difficult-to-treat cancers to identify large candidate target pools. Resonant also utilized its proprietary database and data science strategies to refine and prioritize candidates to yield optimal therapeutic targets. Resonant is eligible to receive additional funding upon targets licensed as a result of the collaboration.

Dr. Westwick continued, “Resonant’s tumor-microenvironment IMPACT platform discovers, validates and prioritizes novel oncology targets and antibody therapeutics with unprecedented speed. We look forward to additional commercial partnerships that leverage these capabilities.”

About Resonant Therapeutics, Inc.

Resonant exploits its proprietary IMPACT platform to discover novel, unappreciated targets and functionally active tumor- and tumor microenvironment-targeted antibodies. Our live cell, function-first platform lets the tumor cells, microenvironment, and live animal immune systems do the work of target and therapeutic candidate identification and validation. The IMPACT platform has generated an unprecedented database of novel oncology targets and an expanding pipeline of functionally active antibodies. From years of innovation and optimization, Resonant’s proprietary platform now provides an industrialized process and the establishment of a broad pipeline of novel therapeutic targets and monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidates. Resonant has received institutional funding from Mercury Fund (headquartered in Houston) and MINTS (Ann Arbor).