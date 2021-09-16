Cirrascale Cloud Services® and Cerebras Systems Announce Availability of Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale for Unparalleled Artificial Intelligence Performance

SAN DIEGO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a provider of deep learning infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicle, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision workflows, today announced the availability of its Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale platform. Delivering fast and flexible training with easy programming using standard ML frameworks and Cerebras’ software, the Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale brings the industry-leading performance of Cerebras’ Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE-2) deep learning processor to more users through Cirrascale’s proven scalable and accessible cloud service.

"Cirrascale is thrilled to bring Cerebras’ world-class artificial intelligence (AI) compute power to the cloud – we are truly democratizing AI by broadening deep learning access and enabling large-scale commercial deployments across leading Fortune 500 customers, research organizations and innovative startups,” said PJ Go, CEO, Cirrascale Cloud Services. “The Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale will advance the future of deep learning and greatly accelerate the performance of AI workloads, all through a single device that is easy to use and simple to deploy.”

Cerebras Cloud delivers the wall-clock training performance of many 10s to 100s of GPUs for training and inference workloads on a single CS-2 system, enabling cluster-scale performance with single-node programming simplicity with standard ML frameworks. In a recent comparison, a Cerebras system showed 9.5x faster training time to accuracy on a BERT-type model for NLP compared to an 8-GPU server. Since training time does not scale linearly with GPUs, users would need more than 120 GPUs to train the model to the same accuracy as a single CS-2. The WSE-2 powering the Cerebras Cloud uniquely handles fine-grained and dynamic sparsity that are common in neural network workloads, but are challenging for traditional processors.

"We are excited to partner with Cirrascale and introduce the Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale, bringing the power and performance of our CS-2 system to more customers looking to glean world-changing insights from massive datasets sooner,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerebras. “We designed the WSE-2 with 850,000 AI-optimized cores so that the CS-2 system at the foundation of the Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale offering can deliver cluster-scale acceleration of AI workloads easily with a single system, thereby enabling customers to deploy solutions faster, using large, state-of-the-art models for training or inference.”

The Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale is currently available in weekly or monthly flat-rate allotments with discounts offered for longer-term use with predictable pricing and no extra charges. Additionally, Cirrascale can easily integrate its Cerebras Cloud with a customer’s current online cloud-based workflow at various hyperscalers, creating a secure, multi-cloud solution.

With every component optimized for AI work, the Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale delivers more compute performance at less space and less power than any other solution. Depending on workload, from AI to HPC, it delivers hundreds or thousands of times more performance than legacy alternatives, but uses only a fraction of the space and power. Cerebras Cloud is designed to enable fast, flexible training and low-latency datacenter inference, thanks to greater compute density, faster memory, and higher bandwidth interconnect than any other datacenter AI solution.

Customers can begin using the Cerebras Cloud @ Cirrascale by visiting https://cirrascale.com/cerebras. For more information, please visit the Cerebras blog or watch the video announcement on YouTube.

About Cirrascale Cloud Services

Cirrascale Cloud Services is a premier provider of public and private dedicated cloud solutions enabling deep learning workflows. The company offers cloud-based infrastructure solutions for large-scale deep learning operators, service providers, as well as HPC users. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit www.cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) work by three orders of magnitude beyond the current state of the art. The CS-2 is the fastest AI computer in existence. It contains a collection of industry firsts, including the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-2). The WSE-2 is the largest chip ever built. It contains 2.6 trillion transistors and covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon. The largest graphics processor on the market has 54 billion transistors and covers 815 square millimeters. In AI work, large chips process information more quickly producing answers in less time. As a result, neural networks that in the past took months to train, can now train in minutes on the Cerebras CS-2 powered by the WSE-2.

