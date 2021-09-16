LifeWorks wins California’s highly coveted Knox- Keene license

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeWorks, a world leader in providing digital and in-person mental health and wellbeing solutions, is proud to announce that it has obtained Knox-Keene license to provide direct counseling services to California-based employees.

Some key highlights of this announcement include:

Obtaining this license makes LifeWorks one of a select few mental health and employee assistance program (EAP) providers who are eligible to provide direct counseling services in the State of California.

The Knox-Keene license is one of the most stringent practice licenses to obtain. It requires a time investment of several years and rigorous auditing to achieve.

As the largest global mental health and wellbeing provider, among a small group who have the Knox-Keene license, LifeWorks brings proven, high-quality care and best practices from decades of experience in more than 160 countries.

LifeWorks starts with a detailed assessment to determine the best personalized counseling experience for each employee – an experience they can now enjoy throughout their entire counseling experience without being handed off to a third party.

Now that LifeWorks has obtained their Knox-Keene license, it can provide all counseling services to California employees, and it can also provide services on behalf of service providers that do not have a Knox-Keene license.

Comments from president, integrated health solutions and executive vice president, Neil King

“ Obtaining a Knox-Keene license validates that LifeWorks has achieved the highest clinical standards to deliver the best care for organizations in California. Our clients and their employees in California will now benefit greatly with one contract, one provider, all lives covered from their trusted partner, LifeWorks.”

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

ID-CORP, ID-US, ID-EAP