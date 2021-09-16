Linc’s Premier CX Automation Solution Now Fully Integrated With Gladly

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Linc announced that its leading CX Automation solution has been integrated with Gladly’s all-in-one customer service platform that helps brands deliver a more personalized customer experience. Now, with the integration of Linc, Gladly’s leading enterprise retailers and disruptor brands have simplified and streamlined access to Linc’s CX Automation solution, which rapidly resolves complex eCommerce use cases through pre-built and extensible Digital Workers.

Gladly’s platform is purpose-built to eliminate antiquated ticketing systems historically used by customer support organizations, drive person-to-person issue resolution through a single platform, manage lifelong conversations across all channels, and natively provide all of the capabilities a business needs to deliver radically personalized customer service. Linc will help Gladly customers further enhance their customer service by allowing buyers to engage in 2-way conversations across all channels before, during and after the buying experience.

Linc provides high fidelity digital workers that can resolve over 300+ common use cases, offload over 85% of customer inquiries from the contact center and reduce support costs. These use cases cover consultative selling, buying assistance, post-purchase order support, and customer retention, ensuring the entire customer journey is covered, aligning with Gladly’s approach of service at the individual level. Linc’s solution provides 24/7 on-demand automated support across all conversational channels, acting as first responders to the most common eCommerce use cases and provides a seamless hand-off to contact center professionals so they can focus on the issues and inquiries only they can resolve.

The key benefits of utilizing the Linc solution for Gladly companies include:

Providing end-to-end customer experience support and operational efficiency from a single vendor

Providing real-time assistance to customers’ critical buying questions, leading to an increase of sales conversions

Minimizing friction and long wait-times by rapidly solving complex, high-fidelity use cases through automation

Reducing the amount of customer service inquiries, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs

Delivering seamless, branded post-purchase experiences that help drive additional revenue, reduce WISMO calls, increase loyalty and delight customers regardless of channel

Providing the ability to extensively integrate with leading eCommerce platforms, ESPs, shipping carriers and customer support platforms used by enterprise brands

Linc’s Digital Workers are highly nuanced and provide best-in-class solutions for offloading customer interactions without the need for live agents, thereby reducing costs and increasing efficiency. Key functionalities include:

Holistic Post-Purchase Order Support: Going beyond post-fulfillment, this digital worker encompasses pre-fulfillment inquiries such as order modifications and cancellations. In addition, this digital worker proactively updates the buyer from the moment a purchase is made with real-time tracking, provides streamlined return and exchange services, and intuitively recommends products based on past purchases.

Consultative Selling and Buying Assistance: The consultative selling digital worker provides support for pre-purchase sales by delivering a tailored shopping experience at the individual level with concierge-like services (such as finding the right product and recommendations) and providing answers to complex product detail inquires during the research-before-you-buy process. The buying assistance digital worker assists with identifying and applying active promotions and answering promo code-specific questions to reduce cart abandonment. This digital worker also provides product and store locations as well as insight into store inventory and product availability.

Retention and Loyalty: This digital worker drives auto-delivery and subscription awareness to increase sign-ups, resolves loyalty and membership inquiries, and provides fast warranty registration and claim resolution.

Gladly customers looking to add Linc as a solution can visit: https://www.gladly.com/integrations/linc/?utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9y7lVJkU5dxISu4BtifZuFyGFegyUOgk2jwWBDBIdfwceSUAKdc0JsdmuZW6ZQhKpuGJaD

About Linc

Linc is a premier CX Automation solution built for modern enterprise retailers and disruptor brands, to rapidly solve complex, high fidelity, eCommerce use cases through built-in Digital Workers, offloading 85% + of the Customer Experience across all conversational channels. Linc’s platform empowers leading brands like Kimberly Clark, Carter’s | Oshkosh, Levi’s, Vineyard Vines and PacSun to deliver anywhere-engagement and real-time services across the entire customer journey. For more information please visit www.letslinc.com

About Gladly

Gladly is the only platform making customer service Radically Personal by allowing agents to communicate with customers seamlessly across channels. Gladly centers customer service around the person, not a case or ticket number, giving agents full visibility of customers in a single view. With Gladly, the world’s most innovative consumer companies like JetBlue, JOANN, and TUMI develop lifelong customer relationships, not one-off experiences. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, and JetBlue Ventures.