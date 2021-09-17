2ND STREET TAIWAN CO.,LTD. to Open a Sixth Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong, on September 30, 2021, in Taichung City, Taiwan

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO.,LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open 2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong on September 30, 2021. This will be the sixth shop in Taiwan for 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO.,LTD.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CD, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and home appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong, will be the sixth.

2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong will open in the Yizhong Shopping Area, a bustling area centered on Yizhong Street in Taichung City’s North District. Yizhong Street has many universities and preparatory schools nearby and is alive with young people both day and night visiting the restaurants and food stalls that line the street. The area is popular with locals and visitors alike, with many fashion shops on adjacent street.

2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong will carry approximately 10,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to show off and sell recent fashion trends, including street styles.

Now that a buyer training program is in place, in a short span of time for Taiwan, a purchasing service will begin when the shop opens for business.

Shops that will open in the future also plan to offer a purchasing service, in addition to sales, when the shops open for business.

2ND Street Taiwan has plans to open an additional three shops by the end of March 2022.

2nd STREET Taichung Yizhong Opening Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021, local time Address: No. 102, Section 3, Sanmin Rd, North District, Taichung City, Taiwan Hours of Operation: 11:00 until 22:00 Floor Space: 4,590 square feet Products on Sale: A total of more than 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO.,LTD. Address: 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group) Date of Establishment: August 30, 2019 Director: Sadaharu Deguchi Business Description: Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the first division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual sales. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.