First Trust Arranges Listing of Brazilian Depositary Receipts in Brazil

WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a global ETF provider and asset manager, announced today that it has engaged Banco B3 S.A. to list Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs”) backed by 13 First Trust exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in Brazil. BDRs are offered on a private placement basis in Brazil and may provide investors with exposure to the growing Brazilian ETF market.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the day when Brazilian investors would have more access to ETFs as investment solutions. Thus, it is with great excitement we make an initial suite of First Trust ETFs available via the BDR program and bring our industry leadership in multifactor and thematic solutions to the Brazilian market. We look forward to the growth of the ETF industry in Brazil over the coming years ahead,” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Sales & Distribution, First Trust.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.

About First Trust

First Trust, a federally registered investment advisor, and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust is the investment advisor to ETFs, closed-end funds, mutual funds, separate managed accounts and provides supervisory services to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts. First Trust’s assets under management were approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021. This includes the supervisory services First Trust provides to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts, which are unmanaged. FTP is a sponsor of unit investment trusts and distributor of mutual fund shares and ETF creation units. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

Important Considerations

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell any product or service to which this information may relate. Certain products and services may not be available to all entities or persons.

This release does not constitute or contain an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice with respect to the purchase of any product or service described herein or any security in any jurisdiction, including in Brazil or the United States. This press release is not, and should not be considered, a public offering of BDRs or the First Trust ETFs in the United States of America, in Brazil or in any other jurisdiction. The underlying assets of the BDRs are not registered with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários and therefore are not subject to regulation and inspection in Brazil.

BDRs are only available for certain non-U.S. persons in select transactions outside the United States, or, in limited circumstances, otherwise in transactions which are exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and such other U.S. laws as may be applicable. The BDRs will not be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the terms of the Securities Act.

The views expressed herein represent the opinions of First Trust and are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results for any product or service.