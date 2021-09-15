KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avant Credit Card Master Trust, Series 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Avant Credit Card Master Trust (“AVCCT 2021-1”), a credit card ABS transaction. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 27.54% for the Class A notes to 2.85% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes, the reserve account, and excess spread.

AVCCT 2021-1 is Avant, LLC’s (“Avant”) inaugural credit card securitization. The transaction will include a three-year revolving period where no principal payments will be made on the notes unless an Early Amortization Event occurs. The receivables in AVCCT 2021-1 are generated by accounts owned by WebBank (the “Account Owner” or the "Originating Bank”). WebBank is a federally insured, state-chartered industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with whom Avant has a longstanding strategic partnership. WebBank originates credit card accounts through the Avant Program, supported by Avant’s technology and customized scoring models.

Founded in 2012, Avant is a Chicago, Illinois-based online provider of credit products that include personal installment loans (offered through the Avant Platform) and credit cards to non-prime consumers. Avant has originated over $7 billion in personal loans through the Avant Platform since its inception. Avant began originating credit cards in 2017 and had over 460,000 active credit card accounts with a principal balance of $183.3 million as of July 31, 2021.

KBRA applied its Credit Card ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of the Company, which was conducted in February 2019. Operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction will be reviewed prior to closing.

