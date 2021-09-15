UroFill Girth-Enhancement Procedure Now Available in Latin America, Europe and the United States

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroFill, a clinically proven non-surgical technique for girth enhancement of the penis, is now available in the US, Latin America and the European Union. A series of simple, painless, office-based outpatient treatments with the UroFill technique make almost any penile girth achievable.

The UroFill technique, an innovative, patented, non-surgical, first-in-class procedure developed by leading Miami-based urologist Paul Perito, MD, is being used by certified providers across the globe, including nine locations in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, with additional locations to be announced later this year.

All practitioners are Board-Certified Urologists and have been fully trained and certified by Dr. Perito and are able to perform the painless treatment in the privacy and comfort of the office. The procedures are performed under local anesthesia for patient comfort and a return to work immediately after the procedure, without restrictions. Most patients can resume sexual intercourse after 72 hours.

The UroFill technique is the only girth-enhancement procedure stemming from more than eight years of clinical review and testing. The procedure safely enhances penile girth without the need for surgery. It utilizes an FDA-approved dermal filler similar to tissue enhancement fillers commonly used on the lips, face, neck or other sensitive areas of the body. Dr. Perito’s patented UroFill method is unique in its delivery of the material and its adaptation to the penis. UroFill fully maximizes long-term cosmetic outcomes.

Documented patient satisfaction is consistently high, with more than 90% of patients reporting filler retention nearly two years after the initial procedure.

UroFill is a registered trademark of UroFill, LLC.

UroFill™ is an innovative new method to achieve penile girth enhancement that is a non-surgical procedure using a proprietary dermal filler. The outcome is functionally and cosmetically appealing with durable results. Created by one of the world’s leading urologists, Miami-based Paul Perito, MD, of Perito Urology, the patented technique is safe, effective and minimally invasive. Learn more by visiting www.urofill.com or calling 1-833-UROFILL.

For more information, to arrange interviews with UroFill certified doctors or patients, or to receive images, contact Paul Williams at 310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com