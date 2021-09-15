i2c and Solid Partner to Offer Issuing-Processing Solutions via Fintech as a Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Solid, a modern Fintech as a Service (FaaS) platform, to provide streamlined access to banking, payments, and card services to companies.

By working with fintech enablers like i2c, Solid offers SMEs, FIs, and neobanks a compliant, managed solution to support a variety of payments use cases on a single, digital first platform. Solid’s extensive network of sponsor banks and fintech partnerships de-constitutes traditional banking buildouts, so that clients can leverage simplified APIs to launch curated programs faster than ever before.

“i2c and Solid are aligned in our belief that the future of financial services lies in unlocking its complexity for fintechs of all sizes to offer embedded payments solutions at the quickest time to market,” said Sarah Flood, VP Fintech Business Development, i2c Inc. Adding, “We’re excited to work with BaaS providers like Solid in bringing differentiated payments capabilities to new companies in innovative ways.”

“We chose i2c as our issuing-processing partner because of their global reputation of unparalleled reliability, security, and decades of experience within the payments industry,” said Solid president, Raghav Lal, adding, “Solid is working to reimagine partnership and access to fintech services, and i2c is an integral partner in making our FaaS vision come to life.”

The combined platform and software capabilities of the two companies will allow third parties to build and launch deposit products, such as business and consumer checking accounts, instantly issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards both physically or virtually, and process transactions in real time.

About Solid

Solid is a highly scalable modern FinTech platform with a built-in immutable ledger. Solid’s platform is purpose-built to accelerate the inclusion of banking in the partner ecosystem, simplifying APIs to take the complexity out of banking. The FaaS is based out of San Mateo, California, with over 50+ global members specializing in fintech, and venture-backed with $18M in Seed and Series A funding from leading investors. To learn more, visit Solid at solidfi.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.