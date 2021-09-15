PIC Group Awarded Support Services for Multiple Renewable Power Projects

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PIC Group, a global power and energy service provider with renewable energy experience, has been awarded the support services staffing agreement for multiple renewable energy projects by a leading provider of clean renewable power in the US, with one of the largest renewable asset bases of any company in the world. PIC Group will provide a range of highly qualified project personnel to supplement the construction and engineering organization for as many as 20 solar and wind generation projects across more than 10 states through 2024.

PIC Group’s global staffing and recruiting services ensure a rapid response in accurately matching the specific technical skill sets with highly qualified personnel that can adapt to keep pace and respond promptly for all of the customer’s renewable energy project needs as well as eliminating the cost of scaling up or down thru transitional periods.

“PIC Group looks for ways to create incremental value above and beyond the provision of experienced and qualified personnel,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group. “It is our view that PIC Group should utilize our expertise in forming top-performing project teams to ensure a level of quality and productivity that exceeds project expectations and enables our customers to achieve their goals and objectives across multiple projects.”

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

(www.picgroupinc.com)

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.