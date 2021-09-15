Univision Is Now Available on YouTube TV

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the U.S., announced that beginning today, Univision, UniMás and Galavisión are available on YouTube TV. Additionally, subscribers in the top Hispanic markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Chicago, among others, also now have a new way to access Univision and UniMás’ highly rated local news, weather and programming. Univision's network and local content is immediately available to YouTube TV members as part of the subscription streaming service’s standard offering.

“ We are delighted to partner with YouTube TV to expand Univision’s robust portfolio of networks and stations to include YouTube TV,” said Hamed Nasseri, Vice President, Content Distribution, Univision. “ Amid the popularity of streaming services as well as the growing influence of our Hispanic community, this is an important step to ensure that our audience has access to our leading Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment wherever they consume content. We are excited for today’s launch and recognize YouTube TV’s continued commitment to serving our growing and influential Hispanic audience.”

“ We’re thrilled to introduce three new networks from Univision to our YouTube TV base membership, expanding our lineup of diverse content for our YouTube TV members,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of TV & Film Partnerships at YouTube. “ This launch will give our members access to even more Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment to enjoy on our service.”

Univision, UniMás and Galavisión own a combined 55 share of Spanish-language television viewing in primetime among Adults 18-49.

Univision is the #1 Spanish-language network for 29 consecutive seasons featuring the most-watched national news programming, industry leading award shows, can’t-miss live soccer matches, and primetime entertainment among Hispanics.

is the #1 Spanish-language network for 29 consecutive seasons featuring the most-watched national news programming, industry leading award shows, can’t-miss live soccer matches, and primetime entertainment among Hispanics. UniMás is the youngest broadcast network, regardless of language, led by must-see live realities like “Enamorándonos” as well as action-packed weekend movie blocks.

is the youngest broadcast network, regardless of language, led by must-see live realities like “Enamorándonos” as well as action-packed weekend movie blocks. Galavisión is the Spanish-language cable destination for the modern Hispanic family and has been the #1 Spanish-language entertainment cable network for 25 consecutive seasons.

In addition to Univision’s live network and local programming, YouTube TV will also carry the company’s video-on-demand (VOD) content at launch, making it even more convenient for fans to catch up on their favorite shows. Plus, YouTube TV subscribers will also be able to get authenticated access to the Univision App, the company’s TV everywhere platform, using their YouTube TV credentials.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.