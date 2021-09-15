Ballogy, Texas Dynasty Basketball Partner To Elevate The Game For Aspiring Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with Texas Dynasty Basketball to give its aspiring youth and amateur players an opportunity to reach the next level in their sport.

“Our program is about equipping our players with the basketball IQ to play for any coach at any level,” said Zack Rodriguez, owner and head coach of Texas Dynasty. “We are excited to partner with Ballogy and offer our 368 young athletes an innovative way to track, measure, and showcase their abilities to top college programs.”

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with built-in certified assessment programs that enable youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. The curriculum, backed by the NAIA, NJCAA, and many D1 universities includes taking the Ballogy Skills Assessment 2 times a week, completing 4 preparatory drills per week while aiming for an 80% or above score on the BSA.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, the Ballogy app provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share their results with coaches and college networks. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“We are extremely honored to partner with such an elite program whose mission is to provide players with the best tools available along their basketball journey,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Dynasty program and inspiring athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

About Texas Dynasty Basketball

The Texas Dynasty is the premier grassroots basketball program in North Texas and features elite and developmental level teams. The elite level teams include top youth players in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex region and compete nationally and internationally. The mission of the Texas Dynasty is to provide a platform for those who desire a future in basketball and are committed to striving for excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. https://www.texasdynastybasketball.com/