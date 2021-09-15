Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC) Awarded Spot on NIH SOAR IDIQ

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dovel Technologies announced today that its subsidiary Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC) has been awarded one of five Scientific, Operations, and Administrative Resources (SOAR) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The five year, $3.6B IDIQ Contract will allow all 27 NIH Institutes and Centers to procure professional services under the SOAR program to support a full range of activities, including new and in-progress research projects, program deployment and implementation, and other activities necessary to conduct and fulfill the NIH’s biomedical research programs. The IDIQ Contract has over 300 labor categories available to support tasks that span clinical, basic, and translational scientific research, professional administration, and facility operations.

“We are proud to serve NIH and the important missions of their biomedical research programs,” said Anna Koroleva, MSC SVP, Life Sciences. “Our team of scientists, analysts, technicians, engineers, and more are ready and excited to further support the advancement of scientific research and development.”

This IDIQ contract will include support services such as providing assistance during experiments, organizing data and writing reports, offering scientific information technology services, supporting communication efforts related to research work, and furnishing logistical or operational support.

“The NIH’s mission is critical to serving our country, and we are honored to be selected to continue our long-standing relationship through this important new contract,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “We look forward to leveraging our deep subject matter expertise and combining it with our advanced technologies to support the SOAR program as well as make a positive impact for society.”

About Dovel Technologies

Together, Dovel and MSC are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more, visit www.doveltech.com.