Thales Partners with EVERING to Secure the Next-Generation of Wearable Fashion in Japan

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contactless payment technology brings convenience to consumers worldwide, especially in the wake of the current pandemic. And, by bringing contactless payment devices to wearables to integrate more seamlessly into users’ daily lives. Thales, with its strong history in providing secure payment products to banks and other financial institutions, now takes this to wearable fashion in Japan.

The EVERING, an NFC ring, enables contactless payments working on a “Less is Smart” premise. The waterproof ceramic ring supports cashless and touchless payments, offering a seamless experience for users to pay when the ring is held in close proximity to the payment terminal. The waterproof battery-less ring requires no charging, and marries fashion with technology, with the convenience of contactless transactions.

Thales will provide both the secure embedded chip and Operating System as well as card personalisation services for the device, with EVERING as the Payment Card Issuer, enabling fast and secure contactless transactions on this ring. The payment data on the ring will be directly linked to customers’ prepaid bank accounts,. The payment personalisation services on the rings ensure optimal data management for EVERING. All integration and personalisation work on the rings will be undertaken by dedicated Thales teams in Asia, ensuring close collaboration with EVERING to meet the evolving needs of their end users.

“We are delighted to partner with EVERING, a company that is bridging technology and fashion with the launch of their contactless payment ring. Thales has a long history of providing digital identity and security solutions in Japan, notably in the area of mobile communications and banking services. This collaboration takes our commitment a step further as we work with an innovative start-up to support their customers in this fast-evolving payment ecosystem. With this partnership, Thales is accelerating our business development efforts with alternative payment issuers in Japan, including Fintech companies, as we continue to refine our technology for wearable devices,” Cyrille Dupont, Country Director, Thales in Japan

“Consumers in Japan acknowledge that contactless electronic transactions are the way forward, with rapid adoption accelerated by the pandemic. By combining aesthetics with functionality, and most importantly, security, the EVERING may well be a solution that can drive Japan towards becoming a cashless society. We decided to partner with Thales because of their proven track record in security and encryption technologies. With this partnership, we assure our customers that their financial transactions remain safe and secure and that the ring is equipped with international-standards of security technology,” Takeshi Kawada, Chief Executive Officer, EVERING

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

About Thales in Japan

Present in Japan since 1970, Thales works with over 500 partners ranging from large enterprises to SMEs. The Group serves Japanese needs in scientific, security and defence (Japanese government), aerospace, digital identity & security solutions (various Japanese organizations, MNOs, banks, governmental or civil markets), spatial, transportation and various industrial applications.

A strong portfolio of solutions and technologies enables Thales to meet customer and partner needs efficiently by supporting them in common projects. Key projects have enabled Thales in Japan to expand the business locally and to build a dynamic and skilled workforce.

With close to 150 employees in Japan, mainly in Tokyo, Thales’ ambition is to boost its local presence by partnering with strategic key industrial Japanese players and to address the needs of the local ecosystem.

About EVERING

Founded in February 2020 in Tokyo, EVERING is a high-technology company that strives to be truly smart, starting from payments to endless possibilities. The company adopts the philosophy of “ Simplicity in Design, Flawless Execution and Straightforward Functionality” in its products, thereby enabling an intuitive, seamless and refined user experience. By focusing only on the necessary elements in its products and coupling with a sleek design aesthetic, EVERING brings a new level of technology and design to Japan.

PLEASE VISIT

Digital Identity & Security

Download HD photos