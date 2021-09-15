Nexa and Henkel Announce Expanded Collaboration to Jointly Develop Turnkey AM Production Systems to Accelerate Adoption in Targeted End Use Markets

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, today announced the opening of its first full scale additive manufacturing customer center: NEXTFACTORY in Ventura CA, in partnership with Henkel. Co-located within the Nexa3D global headquarters, NEXTFACTORY provides current and potential customers with direct access to every aspect of the additive polymer manufacturing (AM) process, from design decision support and optimization to full scale additive manufacturing operations including integrated post processing technologies, material formulation customization, colour matching and a variety of finishing options. Both companies plan to invite additional automation, process and software innovation partners to join NEXTFACTORY and be part of delivering complete end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions for volume production applications.

NEXTFACTORY will provide production professionals from around the world with access to the collective domain expertise, resources, tools, optimized functional materials and modular production and post processing equipment of Nexa3D and Henkel to develop their unique end-to-end production workflows. The center will serve as a full capability production scaling facility for customers looking to fasttrack their production scale up process development, material selection and optimization and production line design and procurement.

Nexa3D and Henkel teamed up to meet the accelerated demand for additively manufactured parts and assemblies in several key industries, including mobility, footwear, industrial and health products. Working together, Henkel and Nexa3D plan to deliver the full customer value of additive manufacturing by opening the aperture on functional materials, tailoring material properties, and providing colour matching and finishing options that suit customer specific requirements. At the center, production professionals who are ready to move into large scale digital manufacturing, can access and learn about latest design optimization tools including part consolidation, light weighting, and access proven methods to scale up to mass production. Customers can also experience a range of manufacturing state-of-the-art software tools including manufacturing execution systems, as well as post processing and finishing automation solutions.

“ The Center is designed to help customers across the entire additive process and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in their business, regardless of where they are on their journey,” explained Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of 3D Printing at Henkel. “ Customers will benefit from hands-on training and the ability to pilot their own production requirements, enabling them to realize the full potential of additive manufacturing and leverage the combined functional materials, validated workflows and 3D printing expertise that Henkel and Nexa3D have to offer.”

“ For example, customers can come to the center with a prototype product, and we will collaborate with them to design and build a pilot production proof of concept,” said Avi Reichental, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “ We will then work with them to develop a turnkey solution with the best system, tailored materials and post processing equipment for their application. By working with us, customers will better understand how to industrialize their processes while improving product quality and supply chain sustainability,” concluded Reichental.

As well as supporting customers, Nexa3D and Henkel plan to use the center to accelerate the adoption of additive production at scale for footwear, mobility, industrial and healthcare applications, by demonstrating to businesses how they can create an end-to-end solution using AM technologies.

To further support customers, Nexa3D and Henkel plan to open two more centers, one in North America and one in Europe, by the end of 2022.

To find out how the industry can benefit from the customer experience center, visit https://bit.ly/3EmUDDi. To learn more, check out this media kit.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations, and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.

Ref: NED022/08/21