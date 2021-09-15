Europcar Brazil places order for 50 Skyworks Aeronautics eGyro™ Electric Aircraft

SAO PAULO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Europcar Brazil announced plans to purchase 50 eGyro™ electrically powered vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Skyworks Aeronautics (“Skyworks”) for use in Brazil, the world’s fourth largest market for civil helicopters after the U.S., Russia and Canada. Europcar is the world’s third largest rental car company and leading mobility provider.

“Europcar Brazil is extremely excited to partner with Skyworks Aeronautics to bring safe, efficient, and cost-effective electric aircraft solutions to Brazil,” stated Paulo Gaba, Chief Executive Officer of the Autotur Group, the Europcar franchisee for Brazil. “This initial order for Skyworks’ revolutionary eGyro reflects our understanding that though aviation certainly connects the world in important ways, we have an opportunity to deliver new, sustainable mobility capabilities that create immense value for consumers while better caring for our planet. The offer of eGyros will complete our range of possibilities as a global mobility provider,” Gaba added.

“Skyworks Aeronautics has been developing manned and unmanned vertical lift gyroplane technologies for more than two decades, providing sustained autorotative flight capabilities that enable aircraft to be both runway independent and economical, and without the physics-imposed speed, range, and payload limitations of a helicopter,” added Jack Carter, Skyworks Director. “This exciting partnership with Europcar Brazil highlights the promise of our electrified gyrocraft to expand their already extraordinary service capabilities to serve current and future markets in new, safe and exciting ways,” Carter added.

“We are living at a time of incredible opportunity and excitement as it relates to aviation,” stated John Michel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyworks Aeronautics. “At a time in history where demand for the safe and efficient movement of people and goods, as well as growing desire for effective emissions-free flight converge, this partnership with Europcar Brazil allows us to work together to demonstrate the transformative impact of gyronautics in the world’s fourth largest market for civil helicopters,” Michel added. “Together, we look forward to making affordable mobility accessible to the masses in Brazil and beyond.”

About Europcar Mobility Group

EmobG is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris, that has recently announced an agreement with a consortium led by Volkswagen designed to drive future value creation in transforming mobility ecosystems.

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

About Skyworks Aeronautics

Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.

Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com