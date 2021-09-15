ViDA On Demand, a Partnership Between Mucho Mas Media & UK-Based DMD, Launch ViDA, a LatinX Lifestyle/Family Focused Hybrid SVOD Platform for Global Audiences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 15, 2021 - Mucho Mas Media – a Los Angeles-based media company that is a leader in LatinX and inclusive-focused content for global audiences — and UK-based Digital Media Distribution (DMD) – a company with the widest TVOD distribution base for independent movies across LatAm – today announced the launch of a new lifestyle entertainment global streaming service, ViDA On Demand. Following the completion of an investment seed-round, ViDA has successfully launched across Latin America. Promo reel can be seen here.

ViDA is now available across 30 million connected TVs and devices in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile, with the goal to reach 100 million in Latin America by the end of 2022. Confirmed distribution partners include Samsung and Huawei among others. Additional international expansion markets are planned, including Europe, Asia and the U.S.

ViDA is an SVOD-hybrid streaming service, providing audiences the ability to switch from subscription-based services to (AVOD) to Advertising Video on Demand (Free) content. ViDA offers three uniquely compelling and complimentary content channels jointly catering to all members of the household and family.

The platform will include the following: CiND!E – independent entertainment, featuring quality, commercial and independent films starring many of the world’s biggest movie stars and grossing over $1 billion in box office, as well as premium TV series that have been hits with major mainstream broadcasters around the world. PAWTIME – will be the undisputed destination for pet lovers and families featuring films, original series, kids’ programs, and documentaries. OUT THERE – will quench the thirst of millennial and Gen-Z audiences, showcasing thrilling, terrifying and hilarious globe-trotting adventure content, spotlighting new worlds through the voice of irreverent characters and hosts. Additional channels in food, pop culture and gaming will be added next year.

ViDA currently features almost 800 hours of film and TV content across its channels, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 hours. All ViDA content is handpicked by its team of curators dedicated to presenting high-quality, emotionally engaging, multi-national and multi-lingual content for global audiences. ViDA will constantly refresh its content portfolio across its channels, offering something new every day!

“The partnership developed with DMD to create ViDA On Demand is rooted in our similar passion for expanding content options for Latin American territories, LatinX creators and consumers. We are acquiring and developing unique and original programming for ViDA, while remaining true to films and shows that speak to the hearts of the global LatinX creators and audiences,” stated Mucho Mas’ co-founders Javier Chapa and Simon Wise.

“Similar to DMD, Mucho Mas had an initial vision to create a platform that focuses on quality, curated content that serves specific audiences. Our combined strengths in distribution, content acquisition and production will allow us to expand our footprint from Latin America in a succinct and paced way, leading us to growing this platform while expanding content options for Latin American and LatinX audiences with some of the best of independent shows and films,” added DMD’s CEO Tony Kelly.

About Mucho Mas Media:

Mucho Mas Media is a Los Angeles-based multi-media company that is a leader in LatinX and inclusive-focused content for global audiences. Mucho Mas Media also includes Inclusion Management, a leading US-based LatinX & inclusive-focused talent management company, as well as ViDA On Demand, the premier independent global lifestyle SVOD-hybrid service. For more information, please visit: www.muchomasmedia.com

About DMD:

DMD is becoming a global distributor of quality independent entertainment content and has established itself as a market leader in selected key markets around the world. Our TVOD and EST movie service is available to over 26 million homes across Latin America, distributed via some of the largest and most well-known platforms on the continent, including Claro, Telefonica, Cablevision, VTR, Milicom, DirecTV as well as iTunes, Google Play, Samsung, and Amazon Prime. For more information, please visit: www.dmdlimited.com.