AlphaStruxure and The Mobility House Partner to Accelerate U.S. Fleet Electrification

AlphaStruxure and The Mobility House streamline the development of electric fleets with clean energy microgrids plus intelligent charging systems, further reducing carbon emissions and increasing operational resilience by charging electric vehicles with on-site renewable energy. (Photo: Business Wire)

BELMONT, Calif. & SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlphaStruxure and The Mobility House announced today a strategic partnership to streamline the development of electric fleets with clean energy microgrids plus intelligent charging systems. With North America projected to see nearly 15 million electric vehicles in fleets by 2040, transit and fleet operators now have the opportunity to further reduce carbon emissions and increase operational resilience by charging electric vehicles with on-site renewable energy. The Mobility House’s intelligent charging solution wrapped into AlphaStruxure’s powerful Energy as a Service (EaaS) transportation electrification microgrid approach is already contracted for the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, one of the most large-scale fleet electrification projects underway in North America.

“As the trusted partner in energy transformation, AlphaStruxure collaborates with our clients to design fully customized and integrated energy solutions that meet current and future fleet operation requirements,” said Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure. “AlphaStruxure combines the technical, financial and contractual capabilities of The Carlyle Group, Schneider Electric and select industry-leading technology partners like The Mobility House to deliver best-in-class, bespoke Energy as a Service solutions that accelerate the transition of fleets to ZEV."

AlphaStruxure’s Energy as a Service approach provides a holistic solution for fleet operators to leverage distributed energy resources to create more sustainable, resilient and reliable energy infrastructure. AlphaStruxure’s EaaS model allows fleet operators to take advantage of renewable energy with no upfront capital outlay, while The Mobility House provides an intelligent charge management interface between AlphaStruxure’s microgrids and the zero emissions vehicles.

“Together, we are reimagining the charging landscape for electric fleets, setting the foundation for a compelling industry offering that blends our EV energy management expertise with AlphaStruxure’s extensive technical and financial capabilities,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler. “The Mobility House’s hardware-agnostic approach and open interface system allows us to integrate with a wide variety of innovative charging solutions like with AlphaStruxure, who has been an incredible partner to us for these past several years.”

The Mobility House’s Charging and Energy Management solution ChargePilot allows system operators to optimize charging for electric vehicle fleets of any size to ensure all vehicles remain readily available for scheduled routes. ChargePilot is deployed at over 500 sites around the globe, successfully managing some of the largest operating U.S. and Dutch electric transit fleets as well as the entire electric fleet of the Austrian Postal Service.

To learn more about AlphaStruxure’s Brookville Smart Energy Depot project with Montgomery County, Maryland, visit alphastruxure.com. For more on The Mobility House's charging and energy management solution, download the whitepaper Smart Charging for Your Electric Buses here: https://bit.ly/3to3Q9s

About AlphaStruxure

AlphaStruxure delivers customized Energy as a Service solutions that transform sustainability, resilience and reliability into a strategic advantage. Serving energy-intensive private and public sector organizations, AlphaStruxure brings together technical, financial and contractual innovation to meet customers’ current and future energy needs without capital expenditure. AlphaStruxure’s mission is to be the trusted partner in energy transformation, combining Schneider Electric’s industry-leading smart energy management and automation technologies with The Carlyle Group’s comprehensive structuring and financing capabilities. For more information, visit www.AlphaStruxure.com.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 1,000+ installation partners, 80+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 500 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 200 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.