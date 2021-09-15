Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, and Adara, a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced a multi-year data partnership to bring travel and hospitality marketers enhanced insights – on an individual level – to accelerate customer acquisition and deepen customer loyalty.

The partnership will create the Traveler Data Cloud, combining the Zeta Identity Graph, which consists of more than 225 million American consumers, with Adara’s robust first party travel signals from over 300 global brands. The Traveler Data Cloud will enable marketers to identify consumers actively in market for travel, understand the best ways to reach them, and activate personalized marketing programs via the Zeta Marketing Platform.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and the country continues to adopt new policies to make people feel safer in the face of variants, most indicators point to travel surging in demand in 2022. According to recent Adara data, last minute hotel bookings made less than fifteen days in advance for business travel have almost doubled since the beginning of the year, and leisure travel for families continues steady growth up 20% since early June. The trend is expected to grow steadily into 2022, which is also supported by the International Air Transport Association’s latest report, which revealed 57% of people expect to travel within two months of the pandemic’s containment.

The Traveler Data Cloud brings new precision marketing capabilities to help brands grow faster as travelers come back. Deeper consumer insights with real-time campaign activation abilities will allow marketers to deliver richer personalization across all marketing channels including Connected TV, online advertising, email, SMS, website, and more.

“People are longing to travel once again – and while some have already started after receiving vaccines, we predict consumer interest will soar to new heights in 2022,” said Eric Bamberger, SVP Travel and Hospitality at Zeta Global. “However, consumers will be pursuing flexible, often changing plans that require travel and hospitality brands to have a deeper understanding of each individual traveler’s unique needs. Our partnership with Adara will prepare brands with both the granular intelligence and sophisticated omnichannel activation capabilities they need to acquire new customers and protect loyalty relationships as booking traffic returns.”

Brands will have the opportunity to activate campaigns for custom-built audiences that include interest in flights, hotels, car rentals, local attractions, domestic and foreign travel preferences, and active loyalty relationships. These new data signals are combined with the robust demographic, location, transaction, and behavioral data already available in the Zeta identity infrastructure.

Maury Lundahl, VP Marketing and eCommerce at Extended Stay America, mentioned, “Together, Zeta and Adara data bring unique value to our omnichannel marketing programs. The combination of website data, customer data, and in-market travel signals allows our agency, WMX, to more efficiently and effectively position our campaigns to drive optimized results and greater return.”

“One pandemic side-effect was consumers’ speedy adoption of digital technologies which at the same time raised their expectations for personalized treatment,” said Carolyn Corda, CMO & CCO at Adara. “Now more than ever consumers expect brands to intuit their needs and preferences—a feat that brands can only achieve with predictive, meaningful and actionable data. We’re delighted to be partnering with Zeta to power their platform with rich consumer-level intent and transaction data to help winning brands increase consumer engagement and build brand loyalty.”

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

About Adara

ADARA helps brands win in the fast-paced digital economy by providing predictive intelligence for optimal consumer engagement. And, you can have confidence in our data — we set the bar for ethical data use. 1.7 billion digital identities and over 23 billion data elements across 130 countries and serving 2,000 customers globally.