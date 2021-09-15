Stanley Black & Decker Selects TruIdentity Cloud for Passwordless Protection Across the Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruU announced today that its TruIdentity Cloud has been deployed at leading global diversified company Stanley Black & Decker, enabling Stanley to achieve its goals of completely eliminating passwords in the enterprise, improving the user authentication experience, and setting a high security bar with best-of-breed continuous identity verification.

It’s no secret that enterprise security has been under attack during the past few years as cyber breaches have grown exponentially in number and financial impact. Most of the attacks involve compromised user accounts, making passwords and easily bypassed authentication tools the weakest links. At the same time, the hype around passwordless solutions has failed to deliver better security outcomes because widespread user adoption has lagged and none fully eliminates passwords from all workflows. TruU fulfils the promise by providing seamless presence-based identity using environmental and biometric factors, so companies like Stanley Black & Decker can improve their cyber resilience and reduce user friction at the same time.

“Stanley Black & Decker is committed to leading the business world’s shift to hybrid work, and achieving that vision requires innovative and enterprise robust technologies that can help protect businesses from rapidly increasing cybersecurity threats while ensuring a seamless employee experience,” said Stanley Black & Decker President and Chief Financial Officer Don Allan. “TruU has developed an ingenious enterprise-grade identity solution that has enabled over ten thousand of our employees to easily and securely log in from anywhere in the world while eliminating the need for antiquated and insecure passwords. We are on pace to double that enrollment by the first quarter of 2022.”

Other passwordless solutions simply don’t go far enough to close vulnerability gaps related to identity and access. Only TruU offers end-to-end use case support that allows enterprises to consolidate authentication solutions, remove integration complexity, and reduce technology costs while boosting their security posture through:

Enterprise-Wide Coverage . TruU isn’t tied to just one application or system; it’s available everywhere a user works. Presence-Based Authentication . TruU seamlessly authenticates users at workstations and physical entries using proximity and biometric data. Continuous Identification . TruU doesn’t just validate users at sign in; it continually authenticates them throughout the entire work session. Self-Service Tools . TruU’s user portal reduces IT helpdesk tickets by enabling users to enroll and manage their devices from anywhere based on internal security policies.

“It’s the strongest possible endorsement of our award-winning TruIdentity Cloud to have a global titan like Stanley Black & Decker join the ranks of our worldwide user base,” said Lucas Budman, TruU co-founder and chief executive. “TruU enables companies like Stanley to completely eliminate the need for passwords, badges, tokens, rotating codes, and other forms of work-inhibiting authentication technologies. No other solution combines presence, biometrics, and behavioral identity in one engine, continuously adapting authentication as necessary to maintain security--all with zero user friction.”

Only the TruU platform is driven by a patented, purpose-built AI. The TruIdentity Cloud continually receives signals from an end user’s smartphone, computer, network, and proximal environment to make highly secure decisions on identity and authentication. In addition, the system uses patent-pending multipath optimization technology to find the most secure path to communicate identity to systems, applications, and resources. Importantly, TruU integrates out of the box with popular solutions from ForgeRock, Okta, Ping, Microsoft, Oracle, SailPoint, CyberArk, Citrix, VMware, Yubico, Feitian, HID and WaveLynx for fast, secure deployment.

Gary Gauba, TruU executive chairman, sees such advances as the beginning of a new era. “In the next five years, enterprise authentication and identity management will be done very differently than it has been done over the past 25 years. I firmly believe that TruU is the undisputed technology leader in the space today and will emerge as the market leader to bring about much-needed disruption in the industry.”

About TruU

TruU is on a mission to protect our identities at work with security that learns and experiences we love. Founded in 2017 by leading technologists in cybersecurity and data science, TruU enables enterprises to remove their biggest security risk -- passwords, with a solution that deploys in minutes and scales broadly to cover all digital and physical authentication. Join our cause to eliminate identity hacking! TruU is based in Palo Alto with operations around the world. Learn more at www.truu.ai.