CloudBees and CACI to Partner on Software Delivery for Government

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, and CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, today announced a corporate partnership to bring a modern, innovative software delivery approach to government customers. The alliance unites CACI’s specialization in implementing enterprise and critical mission capabilities with CloudBees’ market-leading technology for DevSecOps and Software Delivery Automation (SDA).

The partnership is spearheaded by CACI’s Agile Solution Factory and DevSecOps Community of Practice, with the goal of rapidly fielding capabilities, consistently and securely delivering high-quality software to end users, and accelerating time to market.

“CloudBees’ products seamlessly integrate with our continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline and streamline the deployment and health check reporting process in our DevSecOps solutions,” said CACI Senior Capture Executive Rob Warren, who has been leading efforts to bring the joint solution to government customers.

CACI and CloudBees aim to bring modern, transformative software delivery practices, leveraging the latest in SDA technology, to government customers, and build world-class solutions for agencies looking for maximum return on their DevSecOps investments.

“Our federal business invests heavily in partnering with top-quality systems integrators to bring modern software delivery practices to the federal government,” said Michael Wright, director, public sector, at CloudBees. “CACI is unquestionably one of the premier performers of DevSecOps and is uniquely qualified to implement CloudBees’ technology for the benefit of the customers we support. We’re thrilled to be so closely allied with CACI, a company that is proven and trusted across government and missions as a national security company.”

Government agencies rely on CloudBees technologies to help software teams create trustworthy software delivery pipelines, automate audit reporting and real-time tracking, experiment freely, and transform into elite-performing teams focused on innovation.

About CloudBees

CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, provides the industry’s leading DevOps technology platform. CloudBees enables developers to focus on what they do best — build great software — while providing peace of mind to management with powerful risk mitigation, compliance and governance tools. Used by many of the Fortune 100, CloudBees is helping thousands of companies harness the power of continuous everything, setting them on the fastest path from a great idea, to great software, to amazing customer experiences, to being a business that changes lives.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CloudBees DevSecOps

CloudBees makes enterprise-class DevSecOps products that orchestrate CI/CD tools into high-functioning and trustworthy delivery pipelines. With the first orchestration tool to earn a Certificate to Field by the DoD’s Platform One initiative, CloudBees empowers consistent and secure delivery of software that is worthy of release into any environment at any time, in the pursuit of continuous ATO.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

