MOX and QTS Team up to Deliver New and Diverse Connectivity From the New QTS Hillsboro “Mega Data Center,” Supporting Demand Across the Pacific Northwest

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network specialist, and QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (“QTS”), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today a new partnership to enhance connectivity opportunities for carriers, enterprises, hyperscalers and wireless providers in the new QTS mega data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon.

MOX now offers critical access across the Pacific Northwest region and is colocating with QTS Hillsboro DC1, the first new QTS data center of its 200+ MW planned campus. Offering both dark fiber and lit data services, the newest MOX fiber route offers diversity from Hillsboro to Portland, with a planned extension up to Seattle. This new path enables QTS customers to avoid legacy exchange options in Portland and provides the opportunity to extend their connectivity up to the Westin Building Exchange in Seattle.

The Hillsboro region has been nicknamed “Silicon Forest” for its growing prominence as a high-tech trans-Pacific data center connectivity hub to Asia. MOX’s new Hillsboro-Portland-Seattle route will enable QTS customers in Hillsboro to interconnect in Portland or bypass it completely, circumventing the long-haul transport and IP peering gateways in Portland, to achieve faster, more resilient network connectivity across the Pacific Northwest, with fiber available west to Asia or east across North America.

“We are excited to offer our customers access to new and diverse MOX fiber solutions from our 100% renewable energy powered Hillsboro data center,” said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. “MOX is a leader in developing customized, purpose-built solutions for large-bandwidth customers in high-growth markets, and our highly resilient data centers are built to support and facilitate new, robust connectivity demands.”

The QTS mega scale data center campus in Hillsboro spans 88 acres with 200+ MW of current planned campus capacity. QTS Hillsboro DC1 includes 158,000 square feet, with 85,000 square feet of leasable capacity and 24 MW of gross power capacity. Located at 4951 NE North Huffman Street, and the first of its kind to run entirely on renewable energy, this facility marks the first newly completed data center in the QTS portfolio of data centers operating on 100% renewable power.

“QTS is a leader in the data center market, providing critical scalability, robust connectivity, industry-leading sustainability, and vision for the future in key growth markets across North America,” comments Justin Melnikoff, President and COO, MOX. “Our collaboration is forged in our shared values and approach to delivering strategic infrastructure and connectivity intelligence to our customers, with close attention to achieving elevated performance, controlled cost, and sustainability as we build to the needs of the future.”

Founded in 2013 and privately owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the founder of NantWorks, a network of health and technology companies, MOX was created to build the network that would "converge ultra-low power semiconductor technology, supercomputing, secure advanced networks, and augmented intelligence to transform how we work, play, and live." Under Justin Melnikoff’s leadership, MOX has built and delivered unique, high capacity network infrastructure across North America and Japan.

ABOUT MOX

MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. We build the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, public and private partnerships, with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. Founded in 2013, MOX owns and operates unique lit and dark fiber routes throughout North America and Asia. For more information, visit moxnetworks.com.

ABOUT QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.