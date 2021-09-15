SightCall Integrates LanguageLine, Bringing Live Interpreters to Leading Visual Assistance Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SightCall, the world’s leading augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance platform, today announced an integration with LanguageLine Solutions, a Monterey, California-based provider of on-demand language services, to provide live speech interpretation during video calls. The addition of LanguageLine was enabled by SightCall’s open platform architecture that allows technology providers to build secure integrations that meet the varying needs of enterprise business processes across a wide variety of industries.

“SightCall was purpose-built to improve field service and customer service communications by enabling experts to see and guide remotely with AR-powered video,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “The LanguageLine integration fits naturally into our platform ecosystem, further improving communications for customers that can benefit from on-demand interpreters to improve accuracy and understanding in field service and customer service interactions. We are thrilled to move forward together, offering this industry-first solution to drive more global and inclusive operations for enterprise service.”

The SightCall platform enables real-time visual support interactions in field-service and customer-service use cases. Using SightCall, customers across a variety of verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, insurance and retail are enabled to perform remote inspections, installations, equipment repairs, and customer service calls without ever sending an expert onsite. From within a SightCall video session, customers in need of language support can now instantly request a LanguageLine expert to join a session. This benefit of facilitating a three-way interaction between an agent, their guest and an interpreter is seamless and effective within the SightCall platform.

“In nearly every sector, interpretation services have moved from a nice-to-have to a must-have,” LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. “For example, a major health insurance firm has announced they will engage LanguageLine through the SightCall platform to alleviate communication barriers specific to telehealth. This will broaden the accessibility of remote clinical services to even more patients. We are excited to work with SightCall to advance the communications capabilities of our mutual customers.”

About LanguageLine

LanguageLine Solutions has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with limited English proficient, Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry’s fastest and most dependable access to more than 16,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

About SightCall

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With nearly 15 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. The company has offices in San Francisco (HQ), Austin, Boston, Frankfurt, London, Melbourne, Paris and Singapore. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.