Piper-Heidsieck to Be Exclusive Champagne of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Events

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piper-Heidsieck, the revered Champagne House known worldwide for its red label, is excited to announce today that it is the exclusive Champagne of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening celebrations. Opening on September 30, 2021, in Los Angeles, the new museum will be the largest institution in the United States devoted to exploring the art and science of movies and moviemaking. This marks the seventh year of a long-term partnership between Piper-Heidsieck and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Most recently, Piper-Heidsieck was the sole champagne served at the 93rd Academy Awards®.

“Piper-Heidsieck has a long and rich history with cinema, which makes our partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures so special. The museum will celebrate its long-awaited debut as the premier movie museum in the United States, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive Champagne partner to be poured in that celebration,” said Benoit Collard, General Manager for Piper-Heidsieck. “I am happy to also offer Rare Champagne to the exquisite Gala dinner guests. We will be joining forces with Chef Wolfgang Puck, a long-time Rare Champagne advocate, on a perfectly paired menu.”

To commemorate the grand opening of the highly anticipated Academy Museum, Rare Rosé Millésime 2007 and Rare Brut Millésime 2006 will be served during the Opening Gala on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Here, museum co-chairs Jason Blum, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy will honor filmmaker Haile Gerima, actor Sophia Loren, and Academy Museum campaign leaders Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks. Piper-Heidsieck will be served during the Opening Night event on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, as well as during the Premier Night event on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

For more information on Piper-Heidsieck, please visit: http://Piper-Heidsieck.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Rare Champagne, please visit: https://rarechampagneus.com/ or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

A Grand & Bold Story with the Cinema

The house has long supported cinema with boldness and grandeur, dating back to 1933, when a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck appeared in SONS OF THE DESERT, the debut film of Laurel and Hardy. In 1964, Piper-Heidsieck celebrated Rex Harrison’s Oscar for his role in MY FAIR LADY with a tailor-made 48-liter bottle that was literally as tall as the 5-foot-10 actor. Piper-Heidsieck continues to support the enrichment and preservation of film heritage through the French Cinémathèque and was the official champagne of the International Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades.

About Piper-Heidsieck

Created in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck who aimed to create a wine worthy of a Queen, Piper-Heidsieck is one of France’s oldest and most awarded Champagne houses. With a grand history, Piper-Heidsieck has been synonymous with excellence, boldness, and grandeur for over 230 years. Recently awarded “Best Champagne House of the World 2021” by BWW (Best Wine of the World), chief winemaker Emilien Boutillat also just won the 2021 International Wine Challenge’s Sparkling Winemaker of the Year Award. Piper-Heidsieck is represented nationally in the United States by Folio Fine Wine Partners.

About RARE CHAMPAGNE, The True Exception

The noble origin of Rare Champagne dates back to a tribute to the Queen of France, Marie-Antoinette, and expresses its revolutionary spirit against the trivialization of vintages. Over the last forty years, Rare Champagne only declared twelve vintages. Our Cellar Master, Régis Camus, the most awarded cellar master of the century, exclusively selects a truly singular year, when nature has been tamed, when time and expertise unveil exceptional champagnes. The tiara designed by Arthus Bertrand adorning the precious bottle features the triumphant vine prevailing over the whims of weather. Rare Champagne is a wine of patience, with an unlimited potential for expression. Time is no longer an obstacle but a benefit which emphasizes the personality of each vintage. Blossoming year after year, Rare Champagne expresses an elegant style: endless freshness, long-lasting minerality, with a radiant purity and subtle contrasts. Discovering RARE CHAMPAGNE is an introduction to the French Art de Vivre, whose timeless elegance knows no borders. For more information, please visit: Rare Champagne and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum is the largest institution in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum’s campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, an education studio, restaurant, retail store, and beautiful public spaces. The museum opens to the public on September 30, 2021.

Legal mention: this document is not to be distributed in France