airSlate Partners with RentTango to Improve Electronic Signature Within the Real Estate Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in workflow automation solutions, announced today it has partnered with RentTango, a leading real estate software provider, to make the execution of lease agreements easier and more efficient. With the new integration, RentTango users can access airSlate’s award-winning electronic signature solution, signNow, to securely sign contracts and documents anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

The global pandemic has made the rental housing market hotter than ever before. This heightened demand, and a growing need for digital resources to support online agreements through remote access, speak to how important electronic collaboration has become across real estate companies, property managers, and brokers.

“airSlate is excited to bring the eSignature capabilities of signNow to RentTango’s real estate customers and users,” said Scott Owen, Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. “Lease agreements require an intricate balance between accessibility and confidentiality. We’re glad to share our electronic signature and document management capabilities with RentTango supporting the lease life cycle along every step of the way.”

The signNow partnership benefits both property managers, brokers, and tenants alike. It enables RentTango users to electronically manage and monitor document signing processes from start to finish from its lease agreement platform, while tenants will experience a smooth, seamless experience when managing their important rental and lease agreements. signNow complies with industry-leading security standards to ensure documents are signed, shared, and stored with multiple levels of protection.

“RentTango is thrilled to provide eSignature capabilities to our real estate customers through signNow,” said Paul Zullo, co-founder of RentTango. “signNow aligns well with our ethos of delivering a robust technology solution that is supported with a collaborative, attentive partnership.”

Zullo continued, “The efficiency and level of trust the solution provides is the exact support our clients need throughout the lease agreement process.”

For more information on airSlate, visit www.airslate.com or follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow, pdfFiller, airSlate, and US Legal Forms, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

About RentTango

RentTango is simplifying the residential leasing process for both renters and property managers. Our suite of innovative features provides a centralized platform to manage and monitor the marketing and leasing operations – from listings to leases. Our sophisticated design, customizable workflows, built-in automation and artificial intelligence brings a new level of technology to the real estate industry. We deliver a modern, easy-to-use experience while reducing risk and creating efficiencies for operators to, ultimately, improve NOI.